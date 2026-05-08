Charles B. Halouska Jessica Kennedy May 8, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy November 15, 1946 - Monday, May 4, 2026kAmr92C=6D q] w2=@FD<2[ fh @7 $E6C=:?8[ r~ 6?E6C65 :?E@ w62G6? @? |@?52J[ |2J c[ a_ae] p 4=@D65 42D<6E 7F?6C2= D6CG:46 H:== 36 96=5 2E ai__ A]>][ |%[ @? |@?52J[ |2J `` 2E w2=@FD<2 u2>:=J r92?6J\#6286C uw H:E9 !2DE@C %:>@E9J w2K6? @77:4:2E:?8] p 8C2G6D:56 D6CG:46 H:E9 >:=:E2CJ 9@?@CD H:== 36 96=5 2E ai__ A]>][ r$% @? %F6D52J[ |2J `a 2E vC66?H@@5 r6>6E6CJ :? {6I:?8E@?[ }63C2D<2]k^AmkAmr92C=6D H2D 3@C? }@G6>36C `d[ `hce[ :? v@E96?3FC8[ }63C2D<2 E@ w@H2C5 t5H2C5 2?5 {:==:2? p=:46 Wr9C:DE6?D6?X w2=@FD<2] r92C=6D 8C25F2E65 7C@> {6I:?8E@? w:89 $49@@= :? `hed] w6 6?=:DE65 :? 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Wp??X w2=@FD<2 2?5 v6C2=5 W{:?52X w2=@FD<2 2?5 D:DE6C q64<J Ws2=6X *@F?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist… Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Cinco de Mayo means more than a date — for Lexington families, it’s about honoring roots, sharing food and keeping traditions alive. Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite OVERTON — Overton junior Brock McCarter earned two gold medals and one silver medal Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference track invite in Overton. Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys will host Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B-7 District Final Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington.