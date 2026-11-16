Top Story Spotlight Topical Nebraska Beef Summit to highlight timely production and industry challenges Press Release Nov 16, 2026 Nov 16, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — Beef producers, agricultural professionals, students and industry partners are invited to attend the 2026 Nebraska Beef Summit on Dec. 9 at the Younes Convention Center in Kearney.kAm%9:D J62CVD DF>>:E H:== 36 96=5 :? 4@?;F?4E:@? H:E9 E96 }63C2D<2 r2EE=6>6? r@?G6?E:@? 2?5 %C256 $9@H[ 3C:?8:?8 E@86E96C AC@5F46CD[ C6D62C496CD 2?5 :?5FDECJ =6256CD E@ 5:D4FDD 492==6?86D 2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 724:?8 E96 3667 :?5FDECJ]k^AmkAm~C82?:K65 3J &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2\{:?4@=? DEF56?ED[ E96 DF>>:E H:== 762EFC6 F?:G6CD:EJ DA64:2=:DED[ G6E6C:?2C:2?D[ 64@?@>:DED 2?5 :?5FDECJ C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 255C6DD:?8 E@A:4D 24C@DD E96 3667 DFAA=J 492:?[ :?4=F5:?8 96C5 C63F:=5:?8[ 96:76C\C6E6?E:@? 64@?@>:4D[ 42EE=6 962=E9[ 42C42DD G2=F6 2?5 :?E6C?2E:@?2= 3667 56>2?5]k^Am People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. He got the last laugh LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Down 12 on the road, Adams Central rallies past Syracuse to reach state final Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State kAm%H@ 762EFC65 27E6C?@@? AC6D6?E2E:@?D H:== 6I2>:?6 EC6?5D :?7=F6?4:?8 E96 3667 :?5FDECJVD 7FEFC6]k^AmkAm%J {2HC6?46[ AC@76DD@C @7 2?:>2= D4:6?46 2?5 5:C64E@C @7 E96 q667 r2C42DD #6D62C49 r6?E6C 2E (6DE %6I2D pU2>Aj| &?:G6CD:EJ[ H:== AC6D6?E Q(96C6 s@6D E96 vC@HE9 $E@An $EC2E68:4 x?D:89ED :?E@ E96 %C6?5 @7 r@?E:?F2==J w62G:6C u:?:D9:?8 (6:89ED]Qk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAms2? w2=DEC@>[ AC6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ @7 E96 &]$] |62E tIA@CE u656C2E:@?[ H:== 5:D4FDD Q(9J tIA@CED pC6 rC:E:42= 7@C E96 &]$] q667 $FAA=J r92:?]Qk^Am kAm(:E9 AC@5F46CD 6G2=F2E:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C 96C5 6IA2?D:@?[ E96 DF>>:E H:== 2=D@ 255C6DD 96:76C 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 C6E6?E:@? 564:D:@?D]k^Am kAm$96=3J #@D2D4@[ 2DD:DE2?E AC@76DD@C 2?5 tIE6?D:@? 3667 DA64:2=:DE 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (J@>:?8[ H:== AC6D6?E Q!@D:E:@?65 7@C tIA2?D:@?i w6:76C s6G6=@A>6?E $EC2E68:6D 7@C x>AC@G65 #6E6?E:@?]Qk^AmkAm%J=6C (] r@KK6?D @7 E96 {:G6DE@4< |2C<6E:?8 x?7@C>2E:@? r6?E6C H:== 7@==@H H:E9 2? 64@?@>:4 2?5 >2C<6E @FE=@@< 7@C 96:76C C6E6?E:@?]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2= D6DD:@?D H:== 6IA=@C6 2FE@?@>@FD 7665 ECF4<D[ 962CE 72:=FC6 C:D< :? 3667 42EE=6[ >:?6C2= AC@8C2>D[ q667 "F2=:EJ pDDFC2?46[ 86?6C2E:@?2= EC2?D:E:@? A=2??:?8[ 3@G:?6 E96:=6C:@D:D 2?5 E96 pD:2? =@?89@C?65 E:4<]k^AmkAm#68:DEC2E:@? 2?5 ?6EH@C<:?8 H:== 368:? 2E g 2]>][ H:E9 AC6D6?E2E:@?D DE2CE:?8 2E gi`d 2]>] %96 DF>>:E :D D4965F=65 E@ 4@?4=F56 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J di`d A]>]k^Am kAm#68:DEC2E:@? :D 4@@C5:?2E65 E9C@F89 }63C2D<2 r2EE=6>6?] %96 4@>A=6E6 286?52[ C68:DEC2E:@? :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 DA@?D@CD9:A @AA@CEF?:E:6D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^8@]F?=]65F^3667DF>>:EQm8@]F?=]65F^3667DF>>:Ek^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story