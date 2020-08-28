LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids softball squad invited the Grand Island Northwest Vikings to the Optimist Sports Complex to continue the season on Thursday, August 27. After five innings, the Vikings claimed the win over the Minutemaids, 0-11.
Northwest broke out of the gate with four runs in the top of the first inning. Lexington struggled to contain the Vikings, defensively, allowing Northwest to nudge their way into an 11 run lead with two runs in the second, three in the third and another two in the top of the fifth. Offensively, the Minutemaids were making contact in their at bats but were struggling to find the gaps.
“Tonight was kind of a puzzle,” said Lexington head coach Katie Ruwe. “Instead of controlling what we can control, we kind of let the game take over us.”
Coach Ruwe shared her thoughts on why the game got away from the ‘Maids, saying a cumulative effect of small errors led to Grand Island making plays.
“They scored four runs right off the bat,” Ruwe explained. “One thing led to another, we made a couple mental errors that let the runners advance, that gives them extra outs and you can’t give a good team like Northwest extra outs.”
Ruwe seemed confident in learning from the loss to the Vikings, mentioning her plans to focus on how to fix those little errors.
“We had a lot of hard hits and line drives,” said Ruwe. “Finding the gap, getting the momentum switched to our side and controlling those mental plays; that’s how we could have made things different. Those are the little things that will take the air out of your sails and get you down. So, controlling our part of the game is going to be a huge goal for us this weekend.”
The weekend games Coach Ruwe referred to are the Lincoln East Tournament set for Saturday, August 29. Tournament games are set to begin at 11 a.m. and the Minutemaids are slated to play against Norfolk, Lincoln Southeast and Elkhorn.
