Lexington Softball’s tenth win

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids are closing the gap in their record this season after a successful weekend and a great start to the week. Lexington went 2-1 at the North Platte Softball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19 and chalked up another win on Monday, Sept. 21 to bring their season to 10-12.
The ‘Maids began their tournament journey on Saturday with a second consecutive win over the Cozad Haymakers, 9-6, before moving on to their second win of the day over the Kearney Catholic Stars, 6-5. Lexington dropped their third game of the tournament to the North Platte Bulldogs, 1-10.
That didn’t slow the Minutemaids’ drive as they continued to add another win to their season with a definitive 9-2 victory over Holdrege in Lexington on Monday.
“This weekend was great,” Lexington head coach Katie Ruwe said of the weekend after Monday’s win. “We played Cozad for the third time in a week. We took advantage of every error they gave us and we were really aggressive on the bases. It was one hundred percent a full team effort. Then we played Kearney Catholic and they did the same thing.”
The same success carried over into Monday’s win. If there is a softball textbook the Minutemaids threw it at the Dusters, recording 11 hits with eight RBIs, Amaya Stewart on the rubber throwing a particularly efficient 45 strikes on 61 pitches with two strikeouts and no walks, and Klair Fagot capping it all with a home run for good measure. The Minutemaids’ chemical and technical equilibrium appears to be settling into place.
“Again, it was a full team effort,” Ruwe added of the win over Holdrege. “We had base hits, we had doubles and we had bunts, aggressive base running, good pitching by Amaya… We had everything. Amaya’s goal is to not walk very many people, tonight she walked zero. We did everything we can do right.”
The Lexington Minutemaids will be on the road on Thursday, Sept. 24 when they travel to Grand Island for the Centura triangular. The 10-12 Minutemaids will play games with the 3-17 Centura-Central Valley Diamonds and the 17-6 Southern Valley Saints starting at Veterans Athletic Field Complex in Grand Island at 4 p.m.
