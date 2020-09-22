Lexington Softball’s tenth win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids are closing the gap in their record this season after a successful weekend and a great start to the week. Lexington went 2-1 at the North Platte Softball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19 and chalked up another win on Monday, Sept. 21 to bring their season to 10-12.

The ‘Maids began their tournament journey on Saturday with a second consecutive win over the Cozad Haymakers, 9-6, before moving on to their second win of the day over the Kearney Catholic Stars, 6-5. Lexington dropped their third game of the tournament to the North Platte Bulldogs, 1-10.

That didn’t slow the Minutemaids’ drive as they continued to add another win to their season with a definitive 9-2 victory over Holdrege in Lexington on Monday.

“This weekend was great,” Lexington head coach Katie Ruwe said of the weekend after Monday’s win. “We played Cozad for the third time in a week. We took advantage of every error they gave us and we were really aggressive on the bases. It was one hundred percent a full team effort. Then we played Kearney Catholic and they did the same thing.”