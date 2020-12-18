Hi-Line’s Eustis-Farnam Academic All-State Award Fall winners

Five Eustis-Farnam students were recognized as Fall Academic All-State award winners for the 2020 Fall season including Zeb Knackstedt, Natalie Malcom, Gretchen Hodge, Karissa Hodge and Nate Hodge. To be nominated, the student must participate as a varsity player or organizational leader for the season and have a minimum cumulative GPA in all curricular subjects of 93 percent or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or equivalent. A maximum of two students are allowed to be nominated per NSAA activity.