Top Story Spotlight Local sports schedule for Sept. 29-Oct. 2 Jessica Kennedy Sep 27, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Note: schedule is subject to change for various reasons, following respective school's websites or Facebook pages for updateskAmkDEC@?8m%&t$sp*[ $t!%] ahk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 8:C=D 8@=7 2E p52>D r6?EC2= \ `_ 2]>]k^AmkAmr@K25 G@==6J32== 2E 9@>6 GD] r2>3C:586 \ f A]>]k^AmkAmr@K25 D@7E32== 2E q62G6C rC@DD:?8 \ c A]>]k^Am kAmr@K25^v@E96?3FC8 8:C=D 8@=7 2E r@K25 W$@FE9H6DE r@?76C6?46X \ `_ 2]>]k^Am People are also reading… Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms He relieved pain for 60 years. Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Michigan State UNK ranks No. 7 on annual 'Best Colleges' list, highlighting value and overall excellence Independent Mark Cohen aims to hold both parties’ ‘feet to the fire’ Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Lutheran Family Services awarded $2.4M Rural Health Transformation Grant to expand behavioral health services in North Platte kAmv@E96?3FC8 G@==6J32== 2E 9@>6 GD] r92D6 r@F?EJ \ f A]>]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? G@==6J32== 9@>6 EC:2?8F=2C \ d A]>]k^AmkAmw:\{:?6 8:C=D 8@=7 2E 9@>6 :?G:E6 Wy@9?D@? {2<6X \ hib_ 2]>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%w&#$sp*[ ~r%] `k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? 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G@==6J32== 2E 9@>6 EC:2?8F=2C \ d A]>]k^Am kAmw:\{:?6 G@==6J32== 2E (2==246 \ d A]>]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mu#xsp*[ ~r%] ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 7@@E32== 2E rC6E6 \ f A]>]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 3@JD E6??:D 2E z62C?6J r2E9@=:4 \ %qsk^Am kAmr@K25 7@@E32== 2E ~>292 #@?42==: r2E9@=:4 \ f A]>]k^AmkAmv@E96?3FC8 7@@E32== 2E 9@>6 GD] r92D6 r@F?EJ \ f A]>]k^Am kAm~G6CE@?^$\t\| 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ 2E ~G6CE@? 8@=7 4@FCD6 WuzrX \ `aib_ A]>]k^AmkAmw:\{:?6 7@@E32== 2E |2JH@@5\w2J6D r6?E6C \ f A]>]k^AmkAm$\t\| G@==6J32== 2E 9@>6 GD] pCE9FC r@F?EJ \ d A]>]k^AmkAm$\t\| 7@@E32== 2E 9@>6 GD] pCE9FC r@F?EJ \ f A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance COZAD — A little rain didn't stop the Cozad Haymakers from completing a 20-0 shutout win on homecoming night over Alliance. Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day There was a lot of good Nebraska football feelings Saturday, like walk-on Vincent Genatone's two touchdowns. But it wasn't one person or group… Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen won their home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday. Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Michigan State Check out Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's 31-13 win over Michigan State. Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Matt Rhule sought advice from fellow coaches and tweaked Nebraska’s halftime routine after sluggish third-quarter starts. The Huskers responde… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video NFL Week 3 Overreactions: Chaos in Brazil, Bills rally, and Patriots panic GATORS SEND A MESSAGE! Florida Dominates Ole Miss + Sumrall Makes HISTORY GATORS SEND A MESSAGE! Florida Dominates Ole Miss + Sumrall Makes HISTORY Michigan State React | Nebraska Is 4-0. Is this the start of something bigger? Michigan State React | Nebraska Is 4-0. Is this the start of something bigger? Nebraska's Williams Nwaneri and Jahsear Whittington after win over Michigan State Nebraska's Williams Nwaneri and Jahsear Whittington after win over Michigan State