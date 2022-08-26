Unique experiences helps prepare James Ford for Cozad interim-superintendent role

COZAD — As he steps into his new position as the interim-superintendent of Cozad Community Schools, James Ford feels that his unique past professional experiences have helped prepare him for this role.

Ford received his early schooling in Bertrand and then carried on his secondary education at the University of Nebraska – Kearney where he earned his 7-12 teaching degree. He was then employed at Elkhorn Public Schools.

He also attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and earned his leadership degree. Later, he came to Cozad as the assistant principal, a role he occupied for two years before becoming the Special Education Director and CEEC building administrator for the past two years.

When asked about his thoughts on being named the inter-superintendent, Ford said he took on the role humbly and was honored that the board asked him to fill the role. He said he plans on approaching everything from the mind of a servant leader.

Ford said he wants to work hard for the students, the staff, the school board and the 100th Meridian community.

“I can’t wait to help Cozad Community Schools have the best school year possible. The students need our staff to be the best they can be daily. The students will love coming to school with our team. Our staff will make it count. We need the community's help to make this the best year possible. The administration is here to serve you and our community,” Ford said in a statement.

When asked about how his past experiences have helped prepare him for the interim role, Ford said he has been in several unique educational and professional experiences that are helping him learn on the job.

During his time in Elkhorn, Ford said he was one of several teachers who were part of the group weighing in on designs for middle school renovations. He also noted his own teaching experiences, his role as elementary principal and the fact that his SPED position gave him a district-wide vision.

Ford said his work with students of all ages has contributed to his unique experience that has helped prepare him for the role.

When he was announced to the position, Ford listed some of the expectations he had of himself and hoped the Cozad staff would embrace:

Do what is best for students—listening, caring, pushing them, and expecting accountability.

Build healthy relationships with students, parents, and fellow staff members at every opportunity.

Maximize the time we have with students. The best teachers teach bell to bell with minimal downtime. Staff should push for incremental improvement daily.

Maintain high levels of professionalism in all of your interactions.

Stay flexible. Our jobs require us to roll with change and be productive with our limited time with students.

Keep school issues confidential. We must keep students, families, and staff information private.

Enjoy the journey. It is the best profession in the world. Stay focused on the big picture. We get to help students prepare for their best life after school.

Ford is stepping into the role just as school starts for Cozad students. When asked about the timing, Ford said he has a fantastic team at the district office, top notch teachers and supportive teams that are helping to start the school year off on the right foot.

“As we start the 2022-2023 school year, I want to highlight what I am urging our staff to focus on while building upon our culture. The best school culture is student-centered, builds relationships, demands integrity, encourages a growth mindset, and pushes everyone to embrace productive discomfort. Our goal is to reach our maximum potential in everything that we do. This means that we consistently work to improve every day to become the best version of ourselves. We can do this as a team. I am proud to be a part of our team,” Ford said in a statement.

Earlier this year, residents of the Cozad school district passed a $26 million bond issue that will allow for renovations of the elementary and high school and help reduce the district footprint from five buildings to three.

The bond issue presented to Cozad school district residents included several projects, such as reducing the district’s building foot print and renovating the elementary and high school.

The school’s district office north of the high school will be closed and the superintendent and staff will move to the high school and preschool students will be moved to the elementary school.

The district has budgeted to demolish the former North Elementary, where the preschool is currently located.

To facilitate these moves, the Cozad Elementary School and Cozad High School would see an increase in classroom space, create secure entrances, fix handicapped accessibility and other concerns.

The elementary building additions and renovations would include new Preschool, Kindergarten, elementary classrooms, music, library, and special education space. A new kitchen and multi-purpose dining area will also be included as well as secure entrances with reception and office space.

Ford has now inherited overseeing the project’s progress for the district, he said they are getting a final push from the architects and the formal plans should be in place to allow for construction to start around Nov. 1. Ford said he will be working side-by-side with the construction managers as everything progresses.

“I love Cozad. Cozad is a special place. Cozad is home for my family. I will work as hard as possible to serve the students, staff, Board of Education, and the community of Cozad. I welcome your help. I am excited to start this journey with our students, staff, and community. It is a great day to be a Maker,” Ford stated.