Tyson Fresh Meats team members assisted in the second vaccinations
Tyson Fresh Meats team members assisted in the second vaccinations

Tyson Fresh Meats team members assisted in the second vaccinations

Tyson Fresh Meats team members assisted in the second vaccinations of the two-part process on Thursday, April 29 at El Tropico in Lexington. 

 Courtesy photo

Tyson Fresh Meats team members assisted in the second vaccinations of the two-part process on Thursday, April 29 at El Tropico in Lexington. May 6 will begin another 2-shot series and first doses will be offered. Residents are encouraged to sign up online with Two Rivers Public Health and walk-ins will be accepted provided there is enough vaccine to go around. “It was a very smooth process,” said Ricardo Molina from Tyson. “It’s easy to find, we can handle many people and we appreciate all the work and organization it takes to get everyone vaccinated so we can all be safe.”

