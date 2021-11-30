Two Rivers risk dial remains at ‘pandemic’ level for seventh straight week

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state have taken a noticeable jump.

Hospitalizations dipped in late October to around 370 but as of Nov. 23, there were 513 hospitalizations. Numbers haven’t been this high in Nebraska since January 2021, when the state was recovering from a surge into the 900s in mid-November 2020.

Per DHHS, 69.7 percent of the state’s population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated and 7.2 percent of people are partially vaccinated.

There were 7,497 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 504 from the prior week, according to the weekly DHHS update, the Public Health Lab has recently begun sequencing banked specimens collected in the past, which accounts for some increases in the Alpha, Epsilon, and Gamma variants.

There have been 305,358 total positive cases and 2,627 deaths in Nebraska, according to DHHS.

“Ahead of Thanksgiving, the country was averaging about 95,000 new cases a day, an increase of about 25 percent over two weeks. That uptick has been fueled largely by worsening conditions in the Upper Midwest and Northeast,” according to the New York Times, “Nearly 60 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated. Many health officials have said that fully vaccinated people celebrated Thanksgiving in relative safety.”