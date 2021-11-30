Two Rivers risk dial remains at ‘pandemic’ level for seventh straight week

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial has remained in the “red” or pandemic level for the seventh straight week, after it moved into the level on Sept. 29, 2021.
The health department has noted “persistently high test positivity rates” in Dawson and Phelps counties.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, in the past two weeks there have been 445 cases per 100,000 residents, or 106 cases in Dawson County and 397 cases per 100,000 people, or eight cases in Gosper County.
The statewide case rate is 554 per 100,000 residents.
There were over 350 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the seven county district between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23. There were 38 adult COVID-19 admissions in area hospitals as of Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Positivity rates for tests conducted outside of long term care facilities in Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan and Phelps counties have ranged from 27-44 percent last week. Testing availability has shrunk at major hospitals and clinics in the area, according to Two Rivers.
A public COVID testing site is now open in Kearney city at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results will be available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Those seeking to be tested are requested to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
Only one out of 30 ICU beds is currently available and five out of six ventilators are currently in use for COVID-19 patients.
Two Rivers has publicly announced 149 deaths due to COVID-19 in the district. Investigation teams report newly recorded COVID deaths in the district this week; deaths will be reported following in-depth investigation of the case and exit interview with family members, according to Two Rivers.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, 47.8 percent of the Two Rivers district’s total population and 60 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
According to Two Rivers, 49.3 percent and 45.4 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties populations have been fully vaccinated, respectively.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID-19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For a schedule of TRPHD vaccination clinics, see https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html
For these reasons, the risk dial is at the same level as last week and remains in the ‘pandemic’ zone. The unchanged dial reading reflects the drop in ICU availability rates locally, lower availability of COVID testing in hospitals and persistently high test positivity rates, especially in Dawson and Phelps counties.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state have taken a noticeable jump.
Hospitalizations dipped in late October to around 370 but as of Nov. 23, there were 513 hospitalizations. Numbers haven’t been this high in Nebraska since January 2021, when the state was recovering from a surge into the 900s in mid-November 2020.
Per DHHS, 69.7 percent of the state’s population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated and 7.2 percent of people are partially vaccinated.
There were 7,497 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 504 from the prior week, according to the weekly DHHS update, the Public Health Lab has recently begun sequencing banked specimens collected in the past, which accounts for some increases in the Alpha, Epsilon, and Gamma variants.
There have been 305,358 total positive cases and 2,627 deaths in Nebraska, according to DHHS.
“Ahead of Thanksgiving, the country was averaging about 95,000 new cases a day, an increase of about 25 percent over two weeks. That uptick has been fueled largely by worsening conditions in the Upper Midwest and Northeast,” according to the New York Times, “Nearly 60 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated. Many health officials have said that fully vaccinated people celebrated Thanksgiving in relative safety.”