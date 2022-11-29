 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers Over Thanksgiving weekend

  • 0
113022-lex-news-NSP1.JPG

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend.

This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“The roads were full of travelers this weekend and our troopers were busy keeping Nebraskans and our visitors safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the holiday season gets into full swing, keep in mind that winter weather is possible for the next few months. Plan ahead to drive safely for every trip.”

In addition to the 26 drivers arrested for driving under the influence, troopers also issued citations for speeding (447), including 21 citations for over 100 miles per hour, and citations for open alcohol container (14), driving under suspension (21), no proof of insurance (22), minor in possession of alcohol (8), no seat belt (7), and improper child restraint (9).

People are also reading…

Troopers also assisted 168 motorists in need of help on the roadway this weekend. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.

Click it or Ticket was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Details in the White House Christmas decorations you might have missed