Three re-elected city council members take their oaths, John Fagot confirmed as Mayor again
City Clerk Pam Baruth, far left, administers the oath of office to reelected city council members, left to right: Jeremy Roberts, Dora Vivas and Steve Smith.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The three re-elected Lexington city council members took their oaths of office on Tuesday and president and vice president of the council were decided.

Council members Jeremy Roberts, Dora Vivas and Steve Smith were all re-elected during the 2020 General Election and took their oaths of office on Tuesday during the organizational meeting.

John Fagot was also selected as council president, mayor and John Salem was named as vice president.

