Subdivision and rezone applications approved by the Lexington city council

LEXINGTON — Applications for a subdivision and rezone for a property on North Adams St. was approved by the Lexington city council during their Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting.

The subdivision application comes by Stewart Properties, LLC, owned by Bill Stewart, for the property located at 2701 North Adams St. The new subdivision would be known as the W.A.S Second Subdivision.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said that Stewart wants to subdivide the property into three lots. Lot 1 would contain most of the parcel that includes Spring Creek running through it. Lot 2 would be a small portion on the northeast side and Lot 3 would be abutting the ground the house is on.

Brecks said it is Stewarts’ intention to sell Lots 1 and 2 once it is subdivided, he added that the agreement with Stewart is a standard agreement for rural subdivisions.

The land needed to be subdivided to provide a better legal description for sale, Brecks said.

The next item was a rezone application for Lot 2 of the W.A.S Second Subdivision from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Single Family residential.

Brecks said the purpose of the rezone is to further split Lot 2 from Lot 1, which is to be sold. He said that at the moment Stewart has no near-future plans for the ground.

Brecks noted that the whole area near the parcel is zoned as R-1. The Planning Commission had forwarded both applications to the city council with their approval.

There was no public comment on the rezone, Brecks said, one resident had attended the Planning Commission meeting, but was more interested in the city’s general plan for areas north of town.

The council approved both the subdivision and rezone applications.

The council considered a resolution to set the 2022-2023 final tax request. The year’s property tax request would be set at $1,623,977.99 and the total assessed value of the property differs from last year’s total by 9.26 percent.

The tax rate levy would not change and be .330852 per $100 of assessed value.

The City of Lexington would adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be .361502 per $100 of assessed value and based on the proposed tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of the city will decrease last year’s by .19 percent.

The council approved the tax request resolution.

The next item was a resolution approving an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) for an access drive on Highway 283.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said this relates to the Auto Haus Second Subdivision located near the intersection of Cattlemans Dr. and Highway 283.

The property is a six acre tract that will be split into six different lots to provide for the development of commercial stores, such as, convenient stores, restaurants, car washes, etc.

The lot is still split into six lots; though Pepplitsch said this could be adjusted. A proposed Cutler Drive will still run east-west through the subdivision.

The city requested a right-of-way permit for Cutler Dr. access and per the agreement, the city will construct a connection between Cutler Dr. and Cattlemans Dr.

Also, if the northbound to westbound traffic at the intersection of Cattlemans Dr. increases significantly, the city will construct an appropriately longer turn lane.

The council also reviewed the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Pepplitsch said city and CPNRD staff have worked together to update the plan, a process that is done every five years.

The plan, in part, details the Spring and Buffalo Creek watershed flood risk reduction plan that is under development. It also provides some recent examples of flooding in the Lexington community.

“One of the most significant flood events occurred in May of 2008 as a result of heavy spring rains. This flood event caused water to enter homes, inundate streets, and impacted an electrical substation resulting in a reported $100,000 in property damages. Lexington was also affected by the flooding event in May of 2005 that caused $3,000,000 in property damages throughout central Nebraska,” per the plan.

“In July 2019, flooding caused cars to be stalled in flood waters and 23 people were evacuated from an apartment building. The city issued a disaster declaration due to the disruption of utility services,” the plan stated.

Pepplitsch said the city staff was satisfied with the Lexington’s section of the plan, which the council approved.

The council approved a change order for the St. Ann’s Parish Council community development block grant project in the amount of $6,425.00 for a window change order.

The second pay request for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park was presented by Lacy Construction in the amount of $37,323.00. Pepplitsch said the project is underway with the curbs and foundations to be poured soon.

Lacy Construction is trying to get most of the work done this fall to have the project done by the May 2023 deadline. The council approved the request.

The last item was the 13th pay request from Walters Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvement project in the amount of $304,572.64.

Pepplitsch said this project is nearly halfway complete with more above ground work now occurring. The request was approved by the council.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said Paulsen, Inc. will soon begin work on the Revere and Prescott Circle Drives.

Fundraising for the Lexington Racquet Complex is ongoing and the city received a notice to proceed with the planned Patriot Park in northwest Lexington, where more dredging work will occur.