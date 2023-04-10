COZAD— Newly elected Senator Teresa Ibach took time to visit with residents about the ongoing legislative session at the Wilson Public Library on Monday, April 10.

Ibach was elected to represent District 44 during the primary elections last year.

Dawson County used to be a part of District 36, represented by Sen. Matt Williams, until the special session in 2021 to redistrict was concluded.

As a result of population changes, Dawson County was made a part of District 44, which now includes Gosper, Frontier, Hayes, Chase, Dundy, Hitchcock and a southwest portion of Perkins counties.

Ibach has been a lifelong resident of Dawson County with a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was a property manager for 28 years, and she and her husband live on the family farm near Sumner where they have a cow-calf operation and raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa and forage, according to the Kearney Hub.

As a freshman senator, Ibach said she has been doing her best to absorb all the information she can to help represent District 44 to the best of her abilities. She noted she does not leave the floor often, so she can take in as much as she can.

Ibach noted most press about the current session has been the fact no bills have been passed due to the filibustering by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh in protest of a bill that would outlaw gender-affirming therapies for those 18 and younger.

The bill, LB574, would bar puberty blockers, gender-affirming surgeries, and hormone therapy for young people.

In Nebraska's 49-member Unicameral legislature, 33 votes are necessary to end a filibuster. So far, there have not been enough supporters.

Ibach is a part of several committees that hear specific bills before they go to the floor, including agriculture business and labor and judiciary.

Of those, the judiciary committee has seen the most bills, around 108 so far. Ibach said she has learned a great deal from being on the committee and recently shadowed judges in Dawson County to get a better feel for the local criminal justice system.

One of the biggest items regarding criminal justice in Nebraska is that a new state prison will likely be built in the near future.

Ibach toured Nebraska State Penitentiary with the judiciary committee and said the facility was in, “dire condition.” She also found the conditions the employees of the facility have to work in currently, “heartbreaking.”

To date there have been several leaks in the facility that have forced staff to move inmates to allow for clean-up.

She said the employees deserve a functioning place to work so they have the tools they need to best perform their work.

In the agriculture committee, Ibach said they have seen 35 bills so far, she highlighted LB 116 which changes provisions of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Act and how it can benefit farmers in the state.

Ibach noted the business and labor committee was smaller but that they were busy early on in the session. A bill that isn’t in their committee but will have wide ranging effects is LB 683, which would create a Nebraska Broadband Office under the direction of the governor.

Rural Nebraska has not seen much activity when it comes to further broadband connection, Ibach said. As hard as it is for rural residents in the area to find quality broadband, Ibach said residents along Highway 34 in southwest Nebraska have even fewer options.

Ibach said there is a need for a point person when it comes to broadband connection to make sure this can be offered to Nebraskans in a timely and affordable fashion, as well as looking at underserved areas.

One of Ibach’s first plunges into legislative business was on the rules committee at the start of the session. Ibach said there had been a provision in place to indefinitely postpone a bill, to the point that it could not be heard on the floor.

Ibach lobbied for a change that the originator of the bill under the provision could at least read it on the floor so the other senators could know what the bill would address. Her efforts proved successful and the change was adopted for the session.

A single Legislature exists for two years, called a biennium. There are two regular lawmaking sessions per biennium. Each regular session begins in January. The biennium begins in odd-numbered years with a long session that consists of 90 working days.

This current legislative session is a 90 days session and will end on June 7. Ibach said they will also address the state’s budget during this session. She notes there will be several late night sessions coming up in the near future.

For those wishing to visit Ibach in Lincoln, she has a temporary office on the 12th floor and is currently assisted by a staff of two, an administrative assistant and legislative assistant.

Ibach also took time to thank Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom for helping to arrange the event.

Ibach also took questions from residents who attended the event.