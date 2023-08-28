OVERTON — On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Overton Eagles hosted their season opener against the Bertrand Vikings.

The game started like it did last year as Bertrand went up two touchdowns within the first five minutes.

Overton came out with a slightly different stance and went to work on the Vikings.

Eagle quarterback Hayden Muirhead led his troops well.

After halftime, the Eagles held an eight point lead which didn’t last long as Muirhead and Brody Fleischman scored two touchdowns.

In the fourth quarter, Overton’s Dawsen McCarter scored the final touchdown on the night.

The Vikings never saw the end zone after the first quarter.

Overton won 39 to 12.

Muirhead had three completed passes for 57 yards, 10 carries for 29 yards, one touchdown and four tackles. Brendan McCarter had 19 carries for 116 yards, three touchdowns, one reception for 15 yards, 11 tackles and three assisted tackles. Dawsen McCarter had five carries for 38 yards and one touchdown. Alex Banzhaf had five carries for 29 yards, one interception, five solo tackles and two tackle assists. Braden Fleischman had one fumble recovery, four solo tackles, one tackle assist and one reception for 15 yards. Brody Fleischman had one reception for 15 yards, one point after kicked and seven kickoffs. Will Kulhanek had two punts and eight carries for 28 yards. Jace Jeffries had had eight solo tackles, three tackle assists, one fumble recovery and one sack for yards lost.

The Overton Eagles hit the road on Friday, Sept. 1 at Axtell with a 7 p.m. kick off.