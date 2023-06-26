LOOMIS — On Saturday, June 24, the Overton junior Bandits hit the field against Loomis for a make-up game in Loomis.

Overton came out on top in the first inning after Quin Oberg scored on a passed ball to the Loomis catcher. Loomis came back in the bottom of the inning to score four runs and it went downhill from there for the Bandits.

Loomis scored one run in the bottom of the second inning, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.

The Bandits were shutout and lost one to nine.

Up to bat for the Bandits was Oberg with two at bats, two hits, one run scored and one walk. Caleb Elfgren had two at bats and one walk. Grayden Anderson had two at bats with two strikeouts. Ryan Arbuthnot had three at bats with three strikeouts. Tripp Davenport had three at bats with two strikeouts.

On the Mound for Overton was Grayden Anderson with three strikeouts, three walks, five runs allowed and six hits allowed. Oberg had four strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and five hits allowed. Jackson Graham had two strikeouts, two walks, two runs allowed and two hits allowed.

The Overton Bandits were on the road at Doniphan-Trumball on Sunday, June 25.

In the first inning, Overton scored ten runs to take a huge lead.

Overton went on to score one in the second, five in the third and five in the fourth.

Doniphan-Trumball got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the third and ended with four runs scored in the fourth.

The Bandits won 21 to six.

Scoring for Overton was Oberg with three runs scored, Jeffries had two, Grayden Anderson had four, Elfgren had two, Jackson Day had one, Arbuthnot had three, Davenport had four, Shaedon Schreiner had one and Beau Triplett had one.

Arbuthnot had four RBIs, Davenport had three, Grayden Anderson, Elfgren, Graham, Schreiner and Triplett each had two and Gavin Anderson had one.

Pitching for the Bandits was Davenport with nine strikeouts, four walks, six runs allowed and seven hits allowed.

In the second game against Doniphan-Trumball, Overton pulled off six runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 16.

Overton finished the game with two runs in the top of the eighth inning and held the Cardinals from scoring.

The Bandits won 18 to 16.

Pitching for Overton was Elfgren with 11 strikeouts, one walk, 11 runs allowed and 15 hits allowed. Jeffries had one strikeout, five walks, five runs allowed and one hit allowed. Graham had three strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed.

Oberg had five at bats with four runs scored, three hits and four RBIs. Jeffries had six at bats, four runs scored, four hits and three RBIs. Grayden Anderson had four at bats, two runs scored, three hits, one RBI and three walks. Elfgren had six at bats, two runs scored, four hits and three RBIs. Arbuthnot had four at bats, two runs scored, four hits, one RBI and one walk. Davenport had five at bats, one run scored, two hits and one RBI. Triplett had two at bats, two runs scored, one hit and three walks. Schreiner had two at bats, one run scored and one hit.

The Overton Bandits hosted a doubleheader against Hastings on Tuesday, June 27.