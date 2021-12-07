Mexico native sentenced to four years in prison for Dawson County drug seizure

OMAHA — A Mexico native was sentenced in federal court after he was found in possession of 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop by the Nebraska State Patrol near Overton in February.

Octavio Padilla Garcia, 35, a native of Jalisco, Mexico was sentenced in federal court to four years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Garcia also received a two-year term of supervised release to follow.

On Feb. 19, at 5:57 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle which failed to come to a stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Interstate 80 Overton exit and the 24B interchange.

When the trooper conducted the traffic stop, Garcia allegedly provided the name Octavio Padilla and said he was traveling to Omaha to visit his wife and son and said he would stay for a couple of days and go back to Los Angeles with his family, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was not registered and Garcia allegedly said it belonged to a family member, several seconds later he said it belonged to his cousin, according to the affidavit.