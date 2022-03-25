Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery planning to expand outdoor venue space, add cottages along Spring Creek

LEXINGTON — Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery plans to expand their outdoor venue space and add three cottages along Spring Creek.

Max and Barry McFarland, representing McFarland Family Farms, LLC, and Irish Lads, LLC, respectively, appeared during the Lexington city council meeting on Tuesday, March 22.

McFarland Family Farms requested $220,000.00 from the city to expand Mac’s Creek’s outdoor venue space.

Max McFarland said when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the area in March 2020, Mac’s Creek had to shut their doors for four months. He said they worked hard to retain their full time employees but had to let their part time staff go during the period, they have since rehired them as restrictions have eased.

Max noted a recent study that said the restaurant, winery and tasting room industry is down one million jobs and over 9,000 of these types of businesses shut down permanently during the pandemic.

He said as restrictions began to ease up for outdoor spaces, Mac’s Creek utilized their outdoor patio space as much as they could while indoor regulations were still restrictive. Even after the indoor regulations loosened, Max said they kept some in place for the safety of their patrons and staff.

The plan is to tear out the existing wooden deck at Mac’s Creek and put in a new concrete deck with expanded dimensions. A roof will also be added to cover the space and a plastic drop down cover will be used to make the enclosure resistant against the weather.

Max said their current wooden patio space can accommodate around 40 people, this new concrete space should be able to hold around 150 people. He also noted it would expand the use of their outdoor space by three or four months each year.

Mac’s Creek also plans to upgrade their kitchen equipment so they can offer more catering, as their catering space will grow by several times. Max noted their indoor space is limited to around 60 people.

Barry McFarland also appeared representing Irish Lads requesting $110,000.00 to assist with adding three cottages along Spring Creek on the winery grounds.

Barry said the cottages would be a “luxury camp model” and would be able to accommodate a queen sized bed, a sitting area and a bathroom. They would overlook both Spring Creek and the winery.

Barry offered the description, “Creek sized cottages at Mac’s Creek.” These cottages would be open for people to spend the night on the winery grounds.

Max said construction should start this spring and be completed sometime by June.

Also presented to the council was a loan amendment with McFarland Family Farms under the Lexington Economic Development Program.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said as McFarland Family Farms adds the new loan, this amendment will help keep payments and debt service level.

The city council approved the new loan agreements with McFarland Family Farms and Irish Lads and the loan amendment with the former.

The council also considered the proposed Fat Dogs Travel Center redevelopment plan.

Mike Bacon, who practices in tax increment financing (TIF) and represents the developer, Wilkinson Development, gave a brief overview of the project.

High volume diesel pumps will be added to serve the, “significant semi-truck market.” As part of the plan, the current building will be remodeled and expanded to provide a new restaurant and travel center.

A new canopy, underground piping and new pumps will be installed. Space will be created to the west of the pumps to allow for around 10 semi parking spots.

The expanding of the store will add 6,480 square feet to the location, making the total coverage after development 13,820 square feet. Five full-time jobs plan to be added after expansion.

Development of the project is anticipated to start in May or June 2022.

Wilkinson Development has requested tax increment financing (TIF) assistance in the amount of $700,000, which would go to covering demolition, concrete and pipe and architecture costs. The total cost of the project will be around $5,348,500.00.

Bacon noted a question mentioned during the Monday meeting of the Community Development Agency about logistics of semi-trailers accessing the property.

Wilkinson Development owns the former Sonic location, just to the south of the lot where the diesel pumps would be added. Access from this location could help alleviate turning traffic off of the parkway.

Clarine Erickoff, Chief of Operations with Wilkinson Development, said Wilkinson is involved in a lawsuit with the location since 2019 and will be heard before the Nebraska Supreme Court soon. Erickoff said they have the property deed in hand; they just can’t do anything with the property yet.

Council member John Salem asked if a tenant for the restaurant space had been found yet, Erickoff said until they had the redevelopment plan approved by the city they had not started negotiations yet.

The council approved the redevelopment plan resolution.

Another item was a loan agreement with the Greater Lexington Corporation under the Lexington Economic Development Plan.

According to the loan agreement, the amount is for $250,000.00. Pepplitsch said this relates to work on the Concord housing, north of Sandoz Elementary. There had been a plan to add 24 units and so far 16 have been constructed.

Pepplitsch said the plan is to finish the last two duplexes by the end of 2022 and the loan will help facilitate this. The council approved the agreement.

The council approved an ordinance to reappoint Pepplitsch as the City Manager and set his salary at $135,500.00 per year.

The council also viewed a resolution approving a preliminary engineering services supplemental agreement relating to the Lexington East Viaduct project.

Pepplitsch said this agreement reflects the Nebraska Department of Transportation acquiring right-of-way in the area where the project will take place and they were in need of more consulting services. The agreement was also, “absolutely necessary,” to ensure federal funds could be used for the project. The council approved.

The next item was a resolution approving a conservation easement for the Central Platte Natural Resources District. Pepplitsch said CPNRD is moving the easement outside of the limits of the City of Lexington and they need approval of the council, which they granted.

The council also approved project closeout documents and certificates of substantial completion for both Paulsen, Inc. and Van Kirk Bros. Contracting for their work on the East Addition phase one improvement project.

During the public comment period, Dawson County Sheriff’s candidate, Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery and Dawson County Treasurer’s candidate, Motor Vehicle Supervisor Kaitlyn Woltemath, introduced themselves to the council and asked for their support on Election Day.