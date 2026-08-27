Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 9:53 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT Aug 27, 2026 Aug 27, 2026 Updated 19 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with 60 mph Winds and Hail Expected Until 10:45 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of south central Nebraska, effective until 10:45 PM CDT. Thunderstorms are moving south at 35 mph.Affected Areas:Gosper CountySouth central Dawson CountyFurnas CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphPenny size hailSevere thunderstorms near Cambridge, Elwood, and Johnson Lake around 10:00 PM CDTStorms near Holbrook around 10:05 PM CDT and Arapahoe around 10:10 PM CDT Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesPossible power outages and travel disruptions People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Lexington softball takes eighth place at home tournament Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 8:59 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 8:59 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 10 PM CDT Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:00 AM CDT Strong Wind Gusts Expected Overnight Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Douglas County Sheriff's office provides update on report of student with gun at Omaha Westview Sammy’s Bus stops in Lincoln for the Malone Center’s One Stop Cancer Shop Wire Sammy’s Bus stops in Lincoln for the Malone Center’s One Stop Cancer Shop Omaha police and fire officials talk about baby found early Friday morning Omaha police and fire officials talk about baby found early Friday morning Lincoln police brief public on two suspicious deaths they are investigating Wire Lincoln police brief public on two suspicious deaths they are investigating