Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 8:59 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT Aug 27, 2026 Aug 27, 2026 Updated 23 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 10 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10 PM CDT. Severe thunderstorms are moving southeast at 30 mph.Affected Areas:Gosper County, NebraskaDawson County, NebraskaInterstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 245What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 70 mphPenny-sized hailSevere thunderstorms near Cozad and Willow Island around 9:05 PM CDTStorms reaching Lexington and Johnson Lake around 9:40 PM CDTStorms near Elwood by 9:45 PM CDT Impacts: People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad Lexington softball takes eighth place at home tournament Considerable tree damagePotential damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildingsSafety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid travel on impacted sections of Interstate 80 if possible.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:00 AM CDT Strong Wind Gusts Expected Overnight Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Douglas County Sheriff's office provides update on report of student with gun at Omaha Westview Sammy’s Bus stops in Lincoln for the Malone Center’s One Stop Cancer Shop Wire Sammy’s Bus stops in Lincoln for the Malone Center’s One Stop Cancer Shop Omaha police and fire officials talk about baby found early Friday morning Omaha police and fire officials talk about baby found early Friday morning Lincoln police brief public on two suspicious deaths they are investigating Wire Lincoln police brief public on two suspicious deaths they are investigating