Alert Red Flag Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 10 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Red Flag Warning for Central and South Central Nebraska This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from noon to 6 PM CST Wednesday due to dangerous fire weather conditions.Affected Areas:Portions of central NebraskaPortions of south central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Winds from the west, sustained around 20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph.Relative humidity as low as 20-25 percent.Impacts: Rapid spread of any fires that develop.Outdoor burning is not recommended.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. He got the last laugh LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse Arlington man, 43, charged in shooting death of woman, 37 Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Flurry of big plays add up to zero as Blackshirts slam Rutgers for first Big Ten shutout Give BIG Lexington raises over $512,000 for local nonprofits Down 12 on the road, Adams Central rallies past Syracuse to reach state final Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State Avoid outdoor burning and activities that could generate sparks.Be cautious with machinery and equipment that may cause fires.Stay informed and follow local fire restrictions and guidelines.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Lincoln edition of Monopoly unveiled US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases The 2026 Christmas tree is harvested for The Durham Museum The 2026 Christmas tree is harvested for The Durham Museum The new faces of the US Congress The new faces of the US Congress