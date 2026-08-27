Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:00 AM CDT Aug 27, 2026 Aug 27, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Wind Gusts Expected OvernightWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for wind gusts of 45-55 mph possible through 1 AM. These gusts are associated with rain showers on the northern side of a thunderstorm complex.What to Expect:Wind gusts between 45-55 mph.The strongest gusts will gradually shift southward over time. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Potential for downed tree limbs and power lines.Possible power outages.Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. Safety Tips:Secure outdoor objects that could become airborne.Stay indoors and away from windows during strong wind gusts.Avoid traveling if possible during peak winds. People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Lexington softball takes eighth place at home tournament Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 8:59 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 8:59 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 10 PM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Lincoln police brief public on two suspicious deaths they are investigating Florida Watches Dolly as Storm Tracks Caribbean Florida Watches Dolly as Storm Tracks Caribbean US Reopens Border To Mexican Cattle Since Trade Halt US Reopens Border To Mexican Cattle Since Trade Halt What Trump’s trade war could cost Americans What Trump’s trade war could cost Americans