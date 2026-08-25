Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:15 AM CDT Aug 25, 2026 Aug 25, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to North Central Gosper and Dawson CountiesWhat’s Happening:A cluster of strong thunderstorms is moving east at 30 mph, impacting the area through 6:15 AM CDT. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph.Affected Areas:North Central Gosper CountyDawson CountyInterstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 242What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphStorms currently near Cozad, expected around 5:55 AM CDT Impacts:Potential for knocked down tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundSafety Tips: People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Douglas County dismisses misdemeanor charges against Bellevue police officer Volleyball top returners and key departures for Dawson County high school teams LRHC’s Lehmann receives 2026 Caring Kind Award at surprise event Livin’ Out Loud goes on despite storm damage Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Lake McConaughy could break its record low as summer wanes If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose items to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Canadian Vehicles City announces developments for Urban Core Housing Fund City announces developments for Urban Core Housing Fund LPD investigating a new lead in the Regina Bos disappearance case Wire Top Story LPD investigating a new lead in the Regina Bos disappearance case What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains.