The Edgerton Explorit Center will be at Wilson Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 presenting their Amazing Bubbles Demonstration.

Bubbles are lots of fun and educational! What are bubbles made of and why can’t we make them out of plain water? What shapes do they come in? What other observations about bubbles can be made? And best of all, have you ever been inside a bubble? Would you like to be?

Join Wilson Public Library in Cozad to find out all this and more. There will be no lack of bubble making and revealing the science of bubbleology. After Edgerton’s bubble demonstration, there will be bubble painting in the conference room and a chance for a bubble photo op!

No registration is required and this is open to all ages. Children under 8 need to attend with an adult. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad.