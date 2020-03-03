CENTRAL NEBRASKA — High winds an low dewpoints equal critical fire conditions and Dawson and Gopser County will be under threat starting on noon Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning will be issued by the National Weather Service Hastings for Gosper and Dawson County on Wednesday, March 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Flag Warnings are issued when there is a combination of strong winds and low relative humidity which will contribute to extreme fire conditions.
Humidity in the area will drop to as low as 20 percent and winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Any fires which develop could spread quickly and prove difficult to control. The NWS urges caution when engaging in any activity which could start a fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.