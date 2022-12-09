Local $2 million campaign ongoing for Gothenburg’s Impact Center

GOTHENBURG — A local campaign to raise $2 million for the Gothenburg Impact Center is currently underway and commitments are needed to begin meeting the needs of families in the community.

Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition Coordinator Nicole Hetz said to date $10.4 million has been committed to the project and the local donation campaign is ongoing. She said they also plan on applying for available state funds when their application windows open.

The Impact Center is Gothenburg’s effort to answer the community’s needs and will include an Early Learning Center, a Healthy Families Center, Sports Training Center and Event Center.

In 2019, the City of Gothenburg conducted a feasibility study for a community center, but concerns were raised over the cost to operate a stand-alone event center and the conversation was put on hold. The combination of the center with other needed facilities will help with the overall cost of operation, according to the Impact Facility committee.

“Currently, there are no open spots for infants with Gothenburg’s licensed child care providers, and the waiting list is nearly a year long. That means, by the time the parents find out they are expecting, it is already too late to find a spot for that baby,” per the Impact Center website.

“Overall, there are simply not enough licensed child care spots for all of the young children in Gothenburg, and parents are unable to join the workforce or continue working because of this,” per the Impact Center site.

Hetz noted that the Gothenburg community has 50 kids on a waiting list, as both child care centers in town have no openings. A solution for these children is urgently needed and the community can help by making a commitment or donation to the Impact Center.

“The Impact Center is going to increase child care capacity by 40 percent and give local families access to affordable, high-quality child care,” according to the Impact Center.

Construction at the future Impact Center site, near 12th St. and Avenue I, is already ongoing, with the footings for the building already being put in the ground. A groundbreaking for the site was held in August.

Hetz said construction has already started on the Impact Center because the child care needs in Gothenburg are urgent.

She said if the weather holds the footings should be completed by the end of the year and by early 2023 construction should start taking place above ground. The pre-engineered metal building should be delivered by February.

Child care isn’t the only service the Impact Center will provide, the Healthy Families Center aims to provide a familiar centralized place to locate a coordinator and offer services that will benefit families in the community.

The center will support a food pantry, clothing exchange, mentoring programs, parenting support and resource referrals. “The Healthy Families Center will consolidate and expand resources that educate, encourage, support and provide for families,” per the Impact Center site.

Another component of the building will be the Sports Training Center, which will provide 4,500 square feet of open activity space.

“A shared site means this space is available for the children during the day in bad weather and for sports practices in the afternoons, evenings and weekends when coaches and players are available, increasing the usage of the space over a single-purpose facility,” the Impact Center site states.

The space will have year-round temperature control, equipment storage, will be available for use by many local sports teams and organizations and is adjacent to the baseball and softball fields.

The last spot in the facility will be the Event Center that will provide Gothenburg with a needed space to hold special events and meetings.

The space will offer first-class amenities for any group size, banquet seating for 400, 6,000 square feet of meeting space divided into three separate rooms, adjoining kitchen for meal preparation and tables, chairs and audio/visual equipment on site.

“A shared site means shared staff for oversight, scheduling and cleaning, reducing overhead costs and making the operation of the Event Center feasible,” the Impact Center site notes.

“The Impact Center will be a benefit to the entire community, and community support will be essential to getting it built. Now is the time for community members to consider how they can be part of the Impact Center and the solutions it offers for Gothenburg’s families,” Impact Center material states.

Donations can be made in person at 1001 Lake Avenue, made online at gothenburgimpactcenter.com/support-us or call 308-529-8784.