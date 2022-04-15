Lexington Public School elementary construction projects to be bid soon

LEXINGTON — Construction projects at Morton, Sandoz and Bryan Elementary will be going to bid soon and will run concurrently when approved.

The Lexington school board’s building and grounds committee met on April 8 to review the construction plans, Superintendent John Hakonson told the full board during their regular meeting on Monday, April 11.

The request for bids will be published around two weeks from the meeting date with a deadline of June 1.

Superintendent John Hakonson noted at a past meeting, the Lexington Public School’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III grant was approved by the Nebraska Department of Education. The district then proceeded with their spending plan that was approved by the board in September.

The district’s ESSER III funds have to be spent by September 2024.

Hakonson said at Morton they plan to add four new classrooms to bring classes in that are currently held in modular buildings.

At Sandoz, they plan to expand special education offerings by adding three rooms, including a launderette and kitchen, to help teach students life skills. Hakonson said student’s kindergarten through fifth grade could qualify for this, depending on their specific circumstances.

At Bryan, Hakonson said the addition will include three regular sized classrooms, to include art, counseling and a flex room. The goal was to have these subjects taught in their own specific rooms.

The board approved out of state travel requests from the boys and girls wrestling team.

The girl’s team will be traveling to Cedar Falls, Iowa in July, while the boy’s team will be going to Colorado wrestling camps in June.

There were also several curriculum items to be considered for purchase.

The first was 6-8 grade language arts materials from Amplify in the amount of $64,591.20. Hakonson said the quote includes initial professional development, print materials and a six-year license for all digital elements.

The language arts teachers reviewed several different options and picked Amplify as their preferred text. Hakonson said the materials will be paid for with ESSER III funds and that this is a curriculum cycle purchase based on Nebraska Department of Education standard updates.

The board also approved renewing an Acheive3000 subscription in the amount of $19,966.00.

Hakonson noted Achieve3000 is an online course used in Lexington Middle School reading classes for students who do not require a decoding reading intervention.

This subscription renewal is for materials that have been used in the past, Hakonson said, previously the district has purchased multi-year licenses but this time the recommendation was for a single year subscription so the district can be more responsive to changing student enrollment numbers.

Another item on the curriculum replacement cycle was high school biology materials from McGraw Hill in the amount of $22,094.87. Hakonson said this was another ESSER III expenditure and it covered high school biology and anatomy textbooks and digital access for three years.

The last purchase followed suit, an ESSER III expenditure for a curriculum cycle replacement for high school language arts materials from McGraw Hill in the amount of $86,656.50.

The board approved the resignations of Karen Allnutt, LHS science teacher; Abigail Brown, LMS social studies; Carol Carlson, LHS English; Emely Diaz, LHS math; Darren Hanson, LHS information technology; Mary Malcom, LMS special education; Cecilia Nunez, LMS math, Alex Woodside, Instrumental music; Emily Woodside, Bryan music.

Employment contracts were approved for Perla Camargo, Bryan 2nd Grade Spanish teacher; Audrey Feeney, LMS special education; Vicente Flores, LHS Spanish; Keri Housholder, Pershing 4th grade; Maxine Leick, LHS English; Tiffany Loeffelholz, Morton reading; Britany Louseberg, Sandoz special education.

Superintendent Hakonson contract for 2022-2024 was approved with a total package increase of 3.5 percent.

During the comment period, Hakonson congratulated Evan Stewart who won first place at the Nebraska SkillsUSA state competition for Automotive Service Technology this past weekend.

This qualifies Stewart for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Atlanta, Ga., this June. Teacher Shane Schmidt will accompany him.

The unveiling of the advanced art student mural led by Craig Pursley was scheduled on Thursday, April 14 at LHS.

Hakonson noted contract renewal agreements for certified staff are due by April 15, the district continues to work toward filling teacher vacancies for the next school year.

On that note, Hakonson offered congratulations and well wishes to Carol Carlson who is retiring, he said she leaves big shoes to fill and will be missed. A reception for retiring employees is tentatively scheduled for May 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the LMS cafeteria.