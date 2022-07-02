Lexington fire department refurbishes bell in memory of Dave Berke

Editor’s Note: The Clipper-Herald is pleased to honor the request of the LVFD that this article be released on July 2, what would have been Dave Berke’s 62nd birthday.

LEXINGTON — The red bell outside of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall was refurbished using the Dave Berke Memorial Fund.

Berke had served on the LVFD for over 30 years and served in numerous positions and acted as a mentor for many younger firefighters.

He died at the age of 61 on Jan. 7, 2022.

LVFD President Kent Jergensen said in recent years the department had discussed a project to refurbish the bell, as it was becoming weather worn.

“This project was of great interest to then LVFD President Dave Berke,” Jergensen said, “When Dave passed away this past January after a courageous battle with cancer it felt appropriate to refurbish the bell in his honor.”

“The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department held significant meaning to our Dad for over 30 years, and our family is incredibly honored to see a passion project of his come to life with his memorial funds and the help of local businesses. We are pleased to see our Dad’s legacy live on at LVFD,” said Sarah Taubenheim, Berke’s eldest daughter.

While the origins of this particular bell are unknown, it has made the move with the LVFD from past fire stations around Lexington. It currently sits at the corner of 6th and Tyler Streets, in front of the fire hall.

The bell was disassembled by department members and the frame was taken to Eilers Machine and Welding for repairs. The bell itself was then sand blasted by Bader Insulation and Sandblasting and painted by Eustis Body Shop, where Berke had worked for over 40 years.

“The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank Eilers Machine and Welding, Bader Insulation and Sandblasting and Eustis Body Shop for their assistance on the project,” said Jergensen.

“The sound of a bell holds special significance for firefighters. Historically, the toll of a bell summoned members to the station, signaled the beginning of a shift, notified departments of a call for help, and indicated a call was completed and the unit had returned to the station,” Jergensen said.

“Additionally departments sounded a series of bells when a firefighter died in the line of duty to alert all members that a comrade had made the ultimate sacrifice,” Jergensen concluded, “This time-honored tradition continues today during the funerals or memorial services for firefighters.

“Rest in Peace David.”