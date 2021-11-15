Lexington Community Foundation host record-breaking 11th annual Give BIG event

LEXINGTON — Generosity was on full display for the biggest Give Big Lexington ever.
On Thursday, Nov. 10 Lexington Community Foundation hosted its 11th annual day of giving, Give Big Lexington. Last year the event was expanded to include area foundations of Elwood, Cozad, and Overton. This year, Give Big Sumner joined the initiative. In all, there were 140 causes, of which 80 were participating in Give Big Lexington.
While the Lexington Community Foundation is preparing finalized totals, preliminary results indicate that $756,927 in donations was received for all causes including those of our partnering campaigns. A total, with match funds and prize money of $51,600, of $808,527 will be distributed to the area causes.
Through Give BIG, individuals, businesses, and organizations come together to invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of programs; and moving our projects forward to completion. The results illustrate the phenomenal display of community generosity in this area of the State.
To all that participated, thanks for giving. You are helping make our great communities even better. We are appreciative of your support.
The Foundation recognizes the important role all the volunteers have in the success of the giving day. Thanks is expressed to LCF Event Sponsors, Give Big Lexington media sponsors, the local businesses that promoted Give Big on their marquees, and the businesses/organizations that shared their employees to help at the office. We are grateful for your support of our efforts!
Give BIG Lexington: By the Numbers
Lexington Community Foundation is pleased to present the following report of the Give BIG
Lexington's preliminary results:
- Total Amount Raised: $808,527
- Total Distributed to Nonprofits: $756,927
- Total Match Pool: $50,000
- Golden Ticket Prizes: $1,600
- Number of Donations: 3,424
- Number of Organizations Receive Donations: 140
Results of Partnering Campaigns:
- Give Big Cozad $ 96,410 28 causes
- Give Big Elwood $ 64,010 19 causes
- Give Big Overton $ 13879 8 causes
- Give Big Sumner $ 4400 4 causes
Top 10 Organizations (by amount raised):
- 1. Johnson Lake Community Playground - $143,345
- 2. Lexington Veteran Pavilion - $54,745
- 3. Orthman Community YMCA - $50,976
- 4. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department - $21,781
- 5. Johnson Lake EMS - $20,955
- 6. Johnson Lake Trails - $16,110
- 7. Lexington Regional Health Center Charitable Fund - $15,737
- 8. Lexington Community Foundation - $12,890
- 9. Lexington Athletic Booster Club - $11,239
- 10. Lexington Splash Pad Project - $11,100
Golden Ticket Winners
($100 to a nonprofit randomly drawn by MightyCause each hour)
- 1. Arlin & Jean Edeal- Johnson Lake Fireworks
- 2. Jon Ivey- Johnson Lake EMS
- 3. Anonymous- Dawson County Historical Museum and Society
- 4. Shannon K. Peterson – Dawson County Livestock Premium Fund
- 5. Bruce Hanson – Johnson Lake Playground
- 6. Sue May – Backpacks for Kids
- 7. Rhonda Guthard – Lexington Area United Way
- 8. Matt Sexton – Operation Santa Claus
- 9. Terri L. – Lexington Baseball Association
- 10. David Fairbanks – Johnson Lake Trails
- 11. Carol Sheldon – Lexington Boy Scouts
- 12. Anonymous – Lexington Regional Health Care Charitable Fund
- 13. Susan Rowe – Lexington Splash Pad
- 14. Melissa Tufford – Trail of Lights: Light up Memorial Park
- 15. Joe Pepplitsch – Lexington Indoor Tennis Complex
- 16. Jennifer Hunke – Dawson County 4-H