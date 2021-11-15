Lexington Community Foundation host record-breaking 11th annual Give BIG event

LEXINGTON — Generosity was on full display for the biggest Give Big Lexington ever.

On Thursday, Nov. 10 Lexington Community Foundation hosted its 11th annual day of giving, Give Big Lexington. Last year the event was expanded to include area foundations of Elwood, Cozad, and Overton. This year, Give Big Sumner joined the initiative. In all, there were 140 causes, of which 80 were participating in Give Big Lexington.

While the Lexington Community Foundation is preparing finalized totals, preliminary results indicate that $756,927 in donations was received for all causes including those of our partnering campaigns. A total, with match funds and prize money of $51,600, of $808,527 will be distributed to the area causes.

Through Give BIG, individuals, businesses, and organizations come together to invest in advancing the missions of our local nonprofits, expanding the impact of programs; and moving our projects forward to completion. The results illustrate the phenomenal display of community generosity in this area of the State.

To all that participated, thanks for giving. You are helping make our great communities even better. We are appreciative of your support.