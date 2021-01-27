Lexington Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints names Gothenburg resident as new bishop

LEXINGTON — The Lexington congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has recently named a new Bishop, Gothenburg resident Drew Rubalcava. Bishop Rubalcava replaced Arlyn Wasenius of Arapahoe, who had served as the former Bishop since 2018.
Members of the Church around the world belong to Wards (large congregations) or Branches (smaller congregations) near their homes. The lay leader of a Ward is called a Bishop while the Branch leader is called a Branch President. Each is a member of the congregation who has been asked to serve as a volunteer in the leadership role as the Church operates without paid clergy.
Rubalcava is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist by trade and works full time at Gothenburg Health. He will serve in this new position as Bishop simultaneously, which can be as demanding as that of a pastor in other churches, in terms of responsibility and time requirements.
Prior to moving to Gothenburg, Bishop Rubalcava was born and raised in Arizona, in the Globe/Miami area. He served a two-year voluntary mission for the Church in Chihuahua, Mexico. After his mission, he married his wife, Cassie in 2003. Drew stated, “I started my career in the medical field as an ICU Nurse. I loved nursing and decided to further my education.” Being accepted into a Nurse Anesthesia program, the couple moved to Buffalo, NY and lived there for three years. Rubalcava received a Masters in Anesthesia and moved to Dayton, OH where he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. After much prayer and consideration, the couple decided to separate from the military and take the position here in Nebraska. Rubalcava and his wife have not come alone, as the couple has six children ranging in age from fifteen to three years old. There is never a dull moment in the Rubalcava household.
The Lexington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers a significant geographical area and includes members from Lexington, Cozad, Gothenburg, Overton, Sumner, Eddyville, Bertrand, Elwood, Eustis, Farnam, Arapahoe, Edison and Oxford. Congregants meet at the Church building located at 1407 W. 13th St, Lexington. Visitors are always welcome to join the worship service held Sunday mornings at 10:00 am. Additional information about the Church or meeting times is available by calling 402.403.7414.