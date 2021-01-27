Lexington Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints names Gothenburg resident as new bishop

Members of the Church around the world belong to Wards (large congregations) or Branches (smaller congregations) near their homes. The lay leader of a Ward is called a Bishop while the Branch leader is called a Branch President. Each is a member of the congregation who has been asked to serve as a volunteer in the leadership role as the Church operates without paid clergy.

Prior to moving to Gothenburg, Bishop Rubalcava was born and raised in Arizona, in the Globe/Miami area. He served a two-year voluntary mission for the Church in Chihuahua, Mexico. After his mission, he married his wife, Cassie in 2003. Drew stated, “I started my career in the medical field as an ICU Nurse. I loved nursing and decided to further my education.” Being accepted into a Nurse Anesthesia program, the couple moved to Buffalo, NY and lived there for three years. Rubalcava received a Masters in Anesthesia and moved to Dayton, OH where he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. After much prayer and consideration, the couple decided to separate from the military and take the position here in Nebraska. Rubalcava and his wife have not come alone, as the couple has six children ranging in age from fifteen to three years old. There is never a dull moment in the Rubalcava household.