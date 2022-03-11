 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathleen Jourdan found not guilty on all counts

Kathleen Jourdan embraces one of her attorneys, Brian Copley, after learning she had been found not guilty on both counts.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts after a jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for four hours on Friday, March 11.

After a six day trial Kathleen was found not guilty of second degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She shot and killed her husband, Joshua Jourdan, in a pickup pulled over on the side of I-80 on June 17, 2020.

Kathleen had claimed she acted self-defense after suffering years of abuse during her relationship with Joshua.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman prosecuted the case. Brian Davis and Brian Copley represented Jourdan.

Judge James Doyle officially acquitted her on both charges.

