Judith Dangler’s body was located after Sheriff John Rohnert convinced Dennis Sell to reveal the location

It is likely Sell produced the shotgun and forced Judy from her home and took her to another location. There were no clues in the home to indicate she was abducted.

The Dangler family believes Judy attempted to gain control of the shotgun at the other location, after which, Sell shot and killed her and later hid her body in the shallow grave.

Grimly, Dangler’s identification was confirmed by her clothing, jewelry and false teeth.

“It looked as if only about six shovelfuls of dirt had been taken from the grave and there were no sign of searching – they must have walked right up to it,” a witness to the grave discovery said in a North Platte Telegraph article.

Many Dawson County residents expressed relief when Dangler’s body was discovered, while many also voiced concern for her husband and two daughters.

Bob Dangler said he remembered getting the call from Sheriff Rohnert while he was at work at the New Holland plant. Before he even picked up the phone, he knew in his heart what had happened.