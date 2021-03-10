Judith Dangler’s body was located after Sheriff John Rohnert convinced Dennis Sell to reveal the location

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth of a multi-part series covering Dawson County Sheriff John Rohnert’s investigation into the murders committed by Dennis Sell and subsequent trial
Finding Judith Dangler
It was while Dennis Sell was being held for the murder of Ruth Eby that Dawson County Sheriff John Rohnert set himself to finding the truth regarding Judy Dangler’s disappearance.
Publicly, Sheriff Rohnert had been cautious about connecting the deaths of Dangler and Eby. When asked by reporters about the apparent connection, “I can’t answer that right now, we’re right in the middle of the investigation.”
However, the similarities between the two cases must have been apparent to Rohnert, who questioned Sell about Dangler’s disappearance.
Cindy Flint, a daughter of Sheriff Rohnert, said he approached Sell and asked him about Dangler. Sell said he needed a lawyer before he would say anything, but Rohnert said Sell could nod his head and point without saying anything.
After building a rapport with him, Sell finally pointed out on a map where he had hidden Dangler’s body, a shallow grave near a silica mine at Eustis. He would finally confess to the murder on Jan. 17, 1978, shortly after the body was discovered.
Rohnert later told a reporter, “I probably couldn’t do today what I did back then, but I went to his cell at night and kept visiting with him, telling him he needed to tell us where they were so their families could finally have peace.”
When Dangler’s body was recovered, it was badly decomposed but a North Platte pathologist conducted an autopsy and determined Dangler had died from a shotgun blast and there was no preliminary evidence of sexual assault.
Dangler’s death from a gunshot stands in marked contrast to Sell’s other crimes. He had attempted to enter homes in 1965 and 1977 with the intent to commit rape and had succeeded in the case of Ruth Eby in the fall of 1977.
It is the Dangler’s family belief that Sell was the one who had inquired about purchasing the trailer they had for sale the morning of Feb. 7, 1977, possibly as a pretense to enter the home. Judy had told the person who inquired to return later when her husband Bob was home.
According to an Associated Press article from January 1978, Judy Dangler had been invited in the past by Vivian, Sell’s wife, to conduct an interior decorating demonstration to a group of women in the Sell home.
Between working alongside Bob Dangler at the New Holland plant and this demonstration, Sell must have been somewhat familiar with Judy.
It is likely Sell produced the shotgun and forced Judy from her home and took her to another location. There were no clues in the home to indicate she was abducted.
The Dangler family believes Judy attempted to gain control of the shotgun at the other location, after which, Sell shot and killed her and later hid her body in the shallow grave.
Grimly, Dangler’s identification was confirmed by her clothing, jewelry and false teeth.
“It looked as if only about six shovelfuls of dirt had been taken from the grave and there were no sign of searching – they must have walked right up to it,” a witness to the grave discovery said in a North Platte Telegraph article.
Many Dawson County residents expressed relief when Dangler’s body was discovered, while many also voiced concern for her husband and two daughters.
Bob Dangler said he remembered getting the call from Sheriff Rohnert while he was at work at the New Holland plant. Before he even picked up the phone, he knew in his heart what had happened.
Robin Veggeberg, Judy Dangler’s younger daughter, said she remembered when her father sat her and her sister down and said their mother had been found. She said at first she thought she was found alive, but her father had to sadly share the truth.
Bob Dangler and his daughters relocated from Lexington to Aurora in early 1978.
Judgement
As legal proceedings were ongoing against Sell, his adoptive mother Mrs. James Fraizer of Lexington openly said, “Dennis is not at all to blame, our government is partly responsible. Who’s in charge? Who answers for our penal system, our mental health programs?”
Fraizer told the Omaha World-Herald, “He needed help, but all the way he never got it. Nobody cared; nobody took an interest in him.”
She concluded tearfully, “I hope people won’t have hate in their hearts for him. Dennis is a very sick man.”
Regardless of his adoptive mother’s opinions, Sell was declared a sexual sociopath in Dawson County District Court in February 1978, in the cases of the attempted rape of a Johnson Lake woman and the rape and murder of Ruth Eby.
Sell had confessed to the second degree murder of Judy Dangler in January 1978, but in this case, he was not considered a sexual sociopath by the courts, as no sexual assault could be determined.
Sell had previously pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and stabbing murder of Ruth Eby on Dec. 29, 1977, according to a Dawson County Herald article from May 8, 1978.
Sell apparently chose his victims at random, but he had approached other women in the community, resulting in uncomfortable experiences, according to an Associated Press article from Jan. 17, 1978.
Deputy Sheriff Vern McCarter said after Sell was initially arrested, they received several phone calls from women who said they had been accosted by Sell at one point.
“When one woman saw his picture she went into hysterics,” McCarter said in the AP article, “Sell had made some remarks to her and she ran him off. The woman’s husband had to take her to the hospital after she saw the picture.”
Sheriff Rohnert said on the day Sell murdered Ruth Eby, he left his shift at the New Holland plant and drove to a farm near the Eby home, but was scared off by the large dog on the property.
Sell then traveled to the Eby home, where he apparently found Ruth at home, back from grocery shopping and errands.
Why Sell chose Judy Danger and Ruth Eby as his victims is a mystery, he went to the grave with his motives still obscured.
Judge Keith Windrum ordered Sell to undergo further psychiatric evaluation at the Lincoln Regional Center in order to determine if he is subject to treatment, according to a Dawson County Herald article from Feb. 20, 1978.
After a period of three months undergoing psychiatric evaluation, Sell was returned to Dawson County. The sentencing hearing was set for May 26, 1978.
The prosecution introduced a report from a Dr. Leonard Woytassek which in his opinion, stated Sell was a sexual sociopath and alleged the hatred toward his biological mother may have driven him to commit the crimes.
The doctor said the underlying motive was the same in each crime – sexual.
Debate in the court room surrounded the ability to treat Sell psychologically. The prosecution arguing he couldn’t be treated, while his defense brought in an independent psychologist who said he could be successfully treated.
Some common themes from both sides indicated Sell had a long standing personality disorder and had symptoms of anger, depression, brief psychotic episodes and impulsive behavior, according to Dawson County Herald article from May 29, 1978.
In the end, Judge Keith Windrum sentenced Sell as a sexual sociopath in the Johnson Lake attempted rape case and the rape and murder of Ruth Eby and sentenced him to prison for an indefinite time. As for the murder of Judy Dangler, the judge sentenced Sell to life in prison.
Judge Windrum said Sell was, “mad at women in general,” which appeared to him as the primary motive in the Dangler case, according to a Dawson County Herald article from May 29, 1978.
Robin Veggeberg, Judy Dangler’s younger daughter, who was five at the time of her mother’s disappearance, said she doesn’t remember the trial proceedings. She said her father, Bob Dangler, shielded both daughters from the legal proceedings.