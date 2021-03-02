Johnson Lake draw down postponed until further notice

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has announced that the maintenance project and scheduled outage at the Johnson #2 hydroplant planned for early March has been delayed until further notice.

Previously, Central announced a draw down in water elevation of approximately five feet at Johnson Lake that was to begin the last week of February. With this maintenance project delayed, the draw down is now postponed.

On Feb. 15, Johnson Lake elevation was slightly lowered due to the emergency assistance in generating power during the shortage. Elevation at the lake is expected to return to normal winter levels in the next few days.