In 1967, Florentino Barron was the third Dawson County servicemen killed in Vietnam

Editor’s Note: This the last of a three part series about the three Dawson County servicemen who were killed in Vietnam in 1967.

Barron

In May, the third Dawson County serviceman would be killed in as many months and news of his death would come at a particularly cruel time for his family.

Florentino “Tino” Barron was born on March 7, 1947 to Mr. and Mrs. Braulio “Bob” Barron. He was one of 19 children, one of his sisters died at nine-years-old and several other brothers and sisters died in infancy.

The surviving siblings included Barron, nine sisters and two brothers.

Barron attended St. Ann’s High School and graduated in 1965, having lettered in football.

He enlisted in December 1965 and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., before going on to Fort Benning, Ga., to train to be a paratrooper. He soon earned the coveted silver wings and was assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry of the 101st “Screaming Eagles,” Airborne Division.

The 502nd’s coat of arms features a downward reaching eagle claw. Their motto, “Strike, I fight where I am told, and win where I fight.”

Barron’s tour of duty in Vietnam began on July 19, 1966.

Two days after Barron arrived in-country; his unit began to take part in Operation John Paul Jones in the Phú Yên Province of South Vietnam. The goal was to use semi-guerrilla tactics to locate Viet Cong and NVA units and then bring firepower and mobility to bear on the enemy units once located.

Barron’s first combat operation likely took place on Aug. 2, 1966, when the 2nd Battalion followed a B-52 Arc Light bombing raid west of Sông Cầu. The unit landed 20 minutes later, but found no sign of the enemy.

Throughout late 1966 and into 1967, Barron’s unit took part in other semi-guerrilla engagements, such as Operation Pickett.

“2nd Battalion continued to refine and employ semi-guerrilla tactics which are characterized by the use of stealth, deception, and surprise until contact with the enemy was made. Once contact was made, the guise of the guerrilla is lifted and all available firepower and reaction force were utilized conventionally to capture or destroy the enemy force. The terrain in the area of operation included dense jungle, rugged mountains, rolling hills, swift mountain streams and rivers,” according to the 2nd Battalion Vietnam War History.

Barron also participated in search-and-destroy missions. The tactics consisted of inserting ground forces into hostile territory, usually via helicopter, search out the enemy, destroy them and withdraw immediately afterward.

In December 1966, Barron and his unit participated in Operation Geronimo, which called for bringing battle to the largely illusive NVA forces lurking just beyond the rice paddies of Phu Yen’s Tuy Hoa Valley.

“The climax of Geronimo I transpired when U.S. forces made contact with the 95th PAVN Regiment. Between the end of October until Nov. 8, elements of the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division exploited intelligence—gathered during previous operations—of NVA movement in the remote mountainous areas of western Phu Yen,” according to military author Robert Thompson.

Barron and his comrades were tasked with finding and destroying elements of the 95th NVA Regiment by conducting a deliberate search of all trails, streambeds and probable avenues of egress along the Song Ky Lo River. They found a sprawling enemy base and such physical evidence of enemy activity and infrastructure revealed the Ky Lo Valley as a noteworthy NVA staging area for Communist operations in the province.

A U.S. Army newsreel captured the action and shows soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division scouring the Phu Yen countryside for signs of NVA activity.

While the operation was partially successful for weakening the NVA units in the area, they were not completely destroyed. “The enemy just went to ground and waited until the coast was clear to return and rebuild,” according to an after action report about the operation.

During Operation Farragut, from January to March 1967, Barron’s unit seized 80 individual weapons, 80.4 tons of rice, 6.6 tons of corn, 17 radios, two generators and miscellaneous ammunition, medical and administrative supplies. The unit also counted 115 enemy killed in action.

It was on May 11, 1967 that the fateful Operation Malheur would begin, from which Barron would not return. Just two days after the operations start, Barron wrote a letter home to his parents saying he would be able to take leave and visit home in 62 days. By this time he had reached the rank of Corporal.

The operation would take place in the Quảng Ngãi Province of South Vietnam, which featured mountainous jungle, rolling hills, sandy scrub forest and flat and cultivated lowlands.

Barron’s unit was hunting the NVA’s 1st and 2nd Regiments, both thought to be lurking in the area. Resistance was initially light, with only small unit contacts during the early days.

To search more effectively, companies split into platoons for wider coverage of a search area, but remained close enough to reassemble quickly if they ran into a sizable force.

These tactics paid off. On the day Barron wrote the letter home, 12 separate firefights occurred, the largest against an entrenched VC company. There were 29 Vietnamese killed at the cost of one American killed, but the VC would soon strike back.

On May 18, close to Hill 424 and Duc Pho, Barron’s unit entered a large VC camp, only to realize the occupants had not fled. A confused firefight broke out and the Americans realized they were too close to the enemy to call in artillery or helicopter gunship support.

The fighting drew on throughout the early evening, with the combatants being so close some resorted to hand-to-hand combat. At 5:30 p.m., Barron was killed after he was struck by fragments from a hostile grenade. He was only 20-years-old.

The fire fight lasted six hours until American reinforcements arrived and the VC pulled out of the area. Left on the battlefield were 31 VC dead, while American casualties were 12 killed and 41 wounded.

On Sunday, May 21, one of Barron’s sisters was celebrating her graduation from St. Ann’s High School when a chaplain arrived with news of Barron’s death.

“What was to be a day of happiness for the high school graduation of a daughter and sister turned into one of darkest tragedy,” the Thursday, May 25 edition of the Lexington Clipper stated, “He was the third serviceman of this area to die in Vietnam from enemy action within three months’ time.”

Barron’s body was accompanied back to Lexington from San Francisco by Sp-5 Thomas Dilein.

On Memorial Day 1967, Barron was laid to rest in the veterans section of Greenwood Cemetery, friends and relatives from Mitchell, Grand Island, Wood River, Kearney, North Platte, East Moline, Ill., Kent City, Mo. and Denver all attended the funeral.

Barron’s name can be found on Panel 20e, Line 20 of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.