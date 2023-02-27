LEXINGTON — This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington.

To commemorate their one hundred and fifty years of faith and history, a special event has been planned for each month of 2023.

The congregation started its yearlong celebration on Jan. 22 with a Kick Off Luncheon. Attendees heard about First Presbyterian Church’s history, shared cherished memories, some resulting in laughter, and enjoyed a delicious lunch.

The second special event was The Great Presbyterian Birthday Cake Bake-Off Contest.

This fun event was held Feb. 18, in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Twenty bakers entered 16 cakes. Judges interviewed the bakers and taste tested each cake. Audience members voted for their favorite cakes in the following categories: Most Elegant, Most Colorful, Yummiest, Tallest and Most Unique. Once the ballots were submitted, everyone was invited sample the cakes.

The third special event is coming up on Sunday, March 19 when there will be a Church Cookbook Potluck.

Members of the congregation are invited to find a beloved recipe or a new-to-them recipe from one of the numerous church cookbooks and prepare that dish to share at a potluck following worship.

More information about the yearlong celebration can be found on the church’s website, lexpresbyterian.com. The community is welcome to join us for these fun events!

As a long standing member of the PC (USA), First Presbyterian Church, Lexington has been serving the broader community since 1873.

“Our congregation exists to worship, serve and praise God. We are people called by God to do His work, recognizing that a true life of prayer and faith requires us to live as we talk,” per the First Presbyterian Church website, “We endeavor to provide a safe space for all people to come and explore their faith. Emotional, physical and spiritual safety is of paramount importance so that people might be equipped to deepen their relationship with God.”