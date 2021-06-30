Firework discharge times ongoing across the area, public displays are coming up

LEXINGTON — As the Fourth of July approaches, the sale and discharge of fireworks began to be allowed across the area. The times in which discharges are allowed vary by city and location. Safety is strongly advised.
In Lexington, sale of fireworks began on Friday, June 25, according to City Clerk Pam Baruth. The city itself does not have specific regulations on when fireworks can be discharged, but people are asked to be considerate of their neighbors during the lead up to Independence Day.
If noise from fireworks becomes an issue, it falls under the noise nuisance code and offenders can be charged with disturbing the peace.
Lexington’s legal discharge of fireworks ends promptly at midnight on July 4.
The Lexington Police Department Chief Tracy Wolf said, "There are no specific times laid out for the discharge of fireworks in city code. We work through the complaints received using the general noise prohibition. We ask that people be respectful to their neighbors during this time and understand that people work different shifts and have different sleep patterns associated with their jobs."
Wolf continued, "The Lexington Police Department encourages parental supervision and strict adherence to the safety guidelines from the manufacturer during the discharge of fireworks. Citizens are also required to clean-up and properly dispose of discharged fireworks on their streets and sidewalks."
The sale and use of fireworks in Cozad began on Thursday, June 24, according to the City of Cozad.
Discharge times during the ten day period in the 100th Meridian community are between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. except on July 4, when it is extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Over in Gothenburg, the sale and discharge of fireworks also began on June 24, according to the Gothenburg Police Department.
During the 10 day period discharge times are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on the Fourth it is extended from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Those living in Dawson County can discharge fireworks ten days before the Fourth of July, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, discharged is allowed until midnight.
In Gosper County, Elwood follows Nebraska state fireworks laws and they can be sold and used from June 25 to July 4.
Those who reside outside of any municipalities are subject to the Nebraska fireworks laws as well and can be discharged 10 days before July 4, as well as the holiday itself.
Local firework vendors reported a busy weekend as most opened on Friday, June 25 in Lexington. At Stieno’s Fireworks they said many people were purchasing artillery shells and some people had already spent hundreds of dollars on their purchases.
At Shotkoski Fireworks, open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., they are carrying a few new fireworks now allowed by Nebraska law, but the law passed too late to get a large inventory. They do have titanium bottle rockets on hand, which were previously outlawed.
Local Firework Displays
The Light up the Lake fireworks display at Johnson Lake will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Fireworks are shot off from the south end of the lake, according to the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The Sumner Commercial Club announced their fireworks show will start at dusk on Sunday, July 4 at the baseball fields on the north side of town.
The Lexington firework display will also occur at dusk and will take place near Kirkpatrick Memorial Park. Larry Steinberger will again be conducting the fireworks at the event will start at dusk.