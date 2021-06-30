Firework discharge times ongoing across the area, public displays are coming up

The sale and use of fireworks in Cozad began on Thursday, June 24, according to the City of Cozad.

Discharge times during the ten day period in the 100th Meridian community are between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. except on July 4, when it is extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Over in Gothenburg, the sale and discharge of fireworks also began on June 24, according to the Gothenburg Police Department.

During the 10 day period discharge times are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on the Fourth it is extended from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Those living in Dawson County can discharge fireworks ten days before the Fourth of July, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, discharged is allowed until midnight.

In Gosper County, Elwood follows Nebraska state fireworks laws and they can be sold and used from June 25 to July 4.

Those who reside outside of any municipalities are subject to the Nebraska fireworks laws as well and can be discharged 10 days before July 4, as well as the holiday itself.