Fire in a combine draper head summons Overton firefighters on Friday
Overton firefighters extinguish a fire which had occurred in a draper head while harvesting soy beans.

 C-H photo • Dan Voris

OVERTON — A fire in a combine draper head caused the Overton Volunteer Fire Department to be dispatched during Friday afternoon.

At 2:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, Overton firefighters were dispatched to a soy bean field near the intersection of Road 447 and 753, east of Overton, according to Fire Chief Steven Ryan.

The cause was a fire in the draper head of a combine, Ryan said six firefighters arrived on scene with two grass rigs and two tankers.

The department was on scene for around 40 minutes working to extinguish the fire, which stayed regulated to the draper head.

Ryan said it’s possible a bearing or pulley went out, which caused the fire. None of the belts were damaged by the fire.

There were no injuries due to the fire.

