Fire from “fully engulfed” pickup spreads to ditch, climbs utility pole, northeast of Overton

OVERTON — A fire originating from a pickup that was “fully engulfed,” spread to both ditches and climbed up a utility pole northeast of Overton during the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Around 3:35 p.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched a half mile east of the intersection of Roads 447 and 753 for the report of a pickup that was fully engulfed by a fire.

On scene, the fire from the pickup spread to the north ditch and burned around 20 feet around the vehicle. Embers also spread to the south ditch, where the fire spread around 50 feet and began burning up the side of a utility pole.

The National Weather Service – Hastings noted near critical fire conditions were present across south central Nebraska, including Dawson County, on Tuesday afternoon due to the wind gusts and humidity values in the 20 to 25 percent range.

Overton firefighters focus on extinguishing the pickup and preventing the fire from damaging any of the electrical lines.

Lt. Tucker Case with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said the 61-year-old Overton driver noted the pickup had mechanical issues during the morning.