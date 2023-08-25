Wilkinson Development Corp. embarked on a “brag tour” Wednesday.

During the recent Governor’s Summit in Kearney, Gov. Jim Pillen recognized that Nebraskans don’t brag enough about their successes. The Wilkinson team took that to heart and decided immediately after the summit to rent a party bus for their team to tour the accomplishments completed and those projects just beginning. Wilkinson Development is a born-and-raised company from North Platte and proud to focus all their energy on Nebraska.

Their team of 20 employees started the day with a private groundbreaking ceremony in North Platte at their exit 179 development. Over the last month, Jantz Earthmovers have been removing bushes and trees and scraping the sod. Dirt is now being added to the site to prepare for the truck-stop building footprint to follow. Construction on the building is expected to start this fall.

The Lexington Chamber of Commerce then greeted the Wilkinson party bus at the company’s newest truck stop in Lexington. The community has watched the expansion of this site over the past 18 months, and the most recent addition was the opening of Noel’s Mexican Restaurant.

Lexington’s truck-stop renovation expanded it from 7,400 square feet to 14,000 square feet and added showers and a truckers’ lounge. Inside the building, you will find spray-paint art that incorporates the Minutemen and Minutemaids of Lexington and a mural in the southeast corner.

“We opened the end of May — that most of the community already knows,” said Clarine Eickhoff, COO of Wilkinson Development. “Our brand is growing and we serve only Nebraska, from Sidney to Lincoln. We are excited about where we are going, especially our expansion in the trucker industry and the high-volume fuel business that we are adding onto our sites.”

Eickhoff spoke about what sets Fat Dogs apart from other truck stop businesses: “What separates us is the experience you get in our stores. We are edgy and very 2023. We try to accommodate not only your families, with room to get out and stretch and have a fun environment. We don’t want you to feel like you’re being rushed out the door because there is no room to stretch your legs.”

Company staff also toured the building at their biggest truck stop, which is under construction on Interstate 80 at Grand Island. The almost 9-acre development is outside city limits in Hall County. The company is investing in the intersection on Highway 281 to maintain NDOT standards for traffic and safety control. The truck stop will be open in 2024.

Finally, Wilkinson’s received words of gratitude from the mayor of Lincoln, director of the Lincoln airport and the Lincoln Chamber regarding their recent investment and groundbreaking for a large Lincoln Fat Dogs Travel Center at the airport exit. Unfortunately, due to the heat, their groundbreaking ceremony in Lincoln and trip to visit the site was canceled. The Lincoln truck stop will also open in 2024. All locations are along I-80, north of the interstate in Nebraska.

Having a significant contribution to Nebraska’s transport infrastructure with seven travel centers, Fat Dogs’ continuous renovations and expansions speak volumes about its commitment to serving both the local and traveling communities across the state.

Fat Dog travel centers offer a variety of services to travelers. The stores feature well-equipped convenience stores, designated truckers’ lounges, top-notch shower facilities, vast assortment of snacks, and an array of souvenirs to remember each journey. Further enhancing its service offering, each travel center will house a quick-service restaurant, catering to the needs of travelers on the go. Visiting Fat Dogs is more than just a gas stop, it’s an unparalleled experience of being “NOWHERE” while taking in the unique art each travel center showcases.

Wilkinson Development CEO Mark Wilkinson said of the developments across the state, “These locations represent more than just new facilities; they’re a testament to our ongoing dedication to Nebraska’s communities and the countless travelers and truckers on I-80.”