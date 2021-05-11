 Skip to main content
Elwood Public School’s Class of 2021 commencement
Elwood Public School's Class of 2021 commencement

The 20 graduating seniors of Elwood Public School’s Class of 2021, their commencement ceremony took place on Saturday, May 8. Class Motto-"It's been real, It's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Colors-Maroon and White, Flower-Rose, Song - The show goes on - Lupe Fiasco

