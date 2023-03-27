OVERTON — It was a sunny afternoon at the Overton Golf Course on Thursday, March 23 as they hosted a quad invite with Elm Creek, Loomis and Wilcox/Hildreth.
The Overton Eagles scored 151 as a team.
Eagle Kaden Lux hit a 34, Braden Fleischman swung a 35, Alex Banzhaf hit a 39, Connor Shively swung a 43 and Brody Fleischman hit a 43.
Loomis and Wilcox/Hildreth both scored a team total of 190.
Jessica Kennedy
