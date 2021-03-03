Driver cited for willful reckless driving for passing on overpass, causes secondary accident

LEXINGTON — A pickup driver attempting to pass on the Jackson St. overpass in Lexington caused a secondary accident which shutdown traffic for around 20 minutes during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 2.

Around 4:45 p.m. a northbound Chevrolet pickup on the Jackson St. overpass attempted to pass, this caused a southbound Ford pickup to slow down rapidly in order to avoid a head on collision, according to Lexington Police Department Captain Paul Schwarz.

In turn, a southbound Toyota Camry couldn’t slowdown in time and rear-ended the Ford pickup, Schwarz said. The Camry suffered heavy front end damage from the collision.

Priority Medical Transport responded to the scene for an initial call of injuries, but no one required transportation to the hospital.

Traffic on the overpass was stopped for around 20 minutes while the investigation was conducted and vehicles were being moved.

Schwarz said the driver of the Chevy pickup was cited for willful reckless driving for attempting to pass on the overpass.