Dr. Matt Sexton joins LRHC as a Family Medicine Physician

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center has a new doctor and he just started this week. Dr. Matt Sexton will be a family medicine physician at the Family Medicine Specialist Clinic.
Sexton has previously been on a two-month residency rotation at LRHC while he was a medical student with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in early 2019.
The Cambridge native said last year LRHC was on, “the shortlist,” of places he considered practicing. During an interview on Tuesday, Sexton said the “team atmosphere,” created by the other medical providers and administration is what made him choose LRHC.
Sexton earned his undergraduate degree at Doane College in Crete and for a time he worked in a clinical laboratory for five years, as well as Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.
Eventually, he decided he wanted to do more in health care, enrolled and was accepted by UNMC.
As a family medicine physician, Sexton will run the gamut, handling everything in primary care. This includes prenatal, newborns, all the way to end of life care. He said he enjoys this type of practice because of the variety it provides; he added no two days are the same.
When asked about the attitude he will take in his practice, Sexton said he wants to approach a patient’s care as a partnership and will do everything he can to provide the best possible care.
Sexton’s choice to practice medicine in Lexington is rooted in the need for quality medical care providers, especially obstetricians, in rural areas. In fact, Sexton’s two-month residency rotation at LRHC was part of the rural health requirement.
Sexton said his favorite part of family medicine is obstetrics, the field of pregnancy and childbirth.
Sexton and his wife, Casey, have four children, Quinn, Hayden, Celeste and Winton.
LRHC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said it is great to have Sexton join the hospital’s team.
She said at the moment the Family Medicine Specialists Clinic is not taking walk-ins currently, but for those who wish to make an appointment with Sexton, including same-day appointments, can call the clinic at 308-324-8308.
The clinic’s hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
