Don Magnuson’s sons compile book based on letters he wrote home during World War II

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a multi-part series about Don Magnuson’s service as an airman in World War II and the letters he wrote home, now compiled into a book by his sons.

LEXINGTON — The sons of Lexington native Don Magnuson have compiled a book titled, “Letters Home: An American Airman’s World War II Memoirs – 1943-1945,” based on letters he wrote home while serving as a flight engineer in World War II.

Paul Magnuson said he and his brother James “Jim” Magnuson were going through their parent’s, Don and Gail, effects after they died 15 days apart from each other.

Jim said they were going through the garage when they found a notebook which contained the letters, he noted they were not with Don’s other memorabilia from World War II.

After photographing them, Paul began to type up the letters just for the family to look at. However, as he kept typing them the idea to create a book emerged. At first, the book was only the typed-up versions of the letters but people said they wanted to see the actual letters themselves, too.

Paul said the book expanded to nearly 300 pages after the copies of the letters, Don’s memoirs and several pictures were added.

Jim said it was Paul who conceived of the idea to present the letters, pictures and memoirs in the book in chronological order, so that people could see what was happening to Don between his letter writing.

Paul said it created a “unique” feeling of seeing the time pass and the number of missions accumulate.

Around 100 copies were created by Brown Books Small Press of Dallas, Texas. Paul said he planned to donate several copies to the Heartland Military Museum free of charge. He said he felt uneasy about profiting off of his father’s story.

Jim said their father had always been a great storyteller and enjoyed retelling some of the fun stories from his experience, but Don did not dwell on the bad memories.

“There are many happy times and adventure, but also there is much sadness, grief and suffering connected with war,” Don wrote in his memoirs.

For Jim’s part, he said he enjoyed how Don’s letters provided a view into what the world was like at the time, how people communicated, what their concerns were. He said their use of language was impressive, saying both Don and Gail were good writers.

Don’s letters open a unique window into one individual’s experience of one of the most momentous events during his life time, World War II. They show a young man trying to keep his family informed, of his experiences overseas, his care not to incur the censors black ink and how memories can be preserved by the act of writing them down.

From the Nebraska Farm to World War II

Don Magnuson was born on June 3, 1921 to Miran and Margaret “Maggie,” Magnuson. He had an older brother, Loren and a younger sister, Garlan. Their home was on Magnuson Hill, overlooking the Platte River Valley, southwest of Lexington, Paul wrote.

Miran was a farmer, trying his best to carve out a living for his family during the midst of the Great Depression.

Growing up, Don would help his family on the farm. One piece of memorabilia he would keep and pass down to his family was a corn husking hook. “He was proud of the 50 acres he harvested by hand during the fall,” Paul wrote.

When not working on the farm, Don would ride his horse along the hills overlooking the valley with his dog, Franklin, who was named after President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He would also run a trap line and would sell the hides for some extra money. Cash was so tight; Don recalled having to keep careful count of his bullets.

Don also worked in a lumber mill and grocery store, trying to help make ends meet.

With a loan from his parents, Don purchased a used 1935 Harley Davidson motorcycle for $175. In 1940, Don and his friend, Lynn Grafton, rode their motorcycles to Oregon and California, some of the way was over open range.

Don’s high school sweetheart, Gail McKee, would become his wife after the war. Gail grew up on a farm northwest of Lexington with her parents, James and Esther, two older brothers, Elmer and Bill, and a younger sister and brother, Betty and Robert.

Don would graduate from Lexington High School with the Class of 1939, four months later, Nazi Germany would invade Poland, precipitating the start of World War II.

In his memoirs, Don noted the lead up to the war had been brewing in Europe for several years. Germany began annexing its neighbors and the Japanese were already embroiled in the Second Sino-Japanese War against China.

By 1940, the United States began compulsory military training and factories were starting to be turned over to build military equipment.

“The demand for skilled labor to work in airplane factories was so great that the government started, in 1941, a national defense training school to train people to build airplanes,” Don recounted.

“In September 1941, I enrolled in one of these schools at Kearney, a four month course to learn how to work with aluminum – to cut, drill and rivet, to bend and form material for the coverings of wings and fuselage, following blueprints,” Don wrote.

He was about finished with his course when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941; the United States was officially a part of World War II.

Don was finished with his training in late December and he moved to California in January 1942, hoping to get a job with one of the major aircraft manufacturers, Lockheed, North American, Douglas or Consolidated.

“I bravely and enthusiastically made applications for a job with every company but was turned down flat,” Don recounted. He noted this was because selective military service had started and the factories likely thought all of the young men would soon be drafted.

Don dutifully registered for the draft in Alhambra, Calif., and came back to Nebraska, sure that his number would come up soon. However, he did not hear anything until June 1942 when the draft board gave him a six month deferment.

In the meantime, Don went to the Martin bomber plant in Omaha to work in the machine shop. In November 1942, the California draft board sent him an induction notice, but he requested it be sent to the Lexington draft board, which delayed his induction by 80 days and he continued to work in the factory until late 1942.

Don said he returned to Lexington to await the arrival of his induction notice, but his presence seemed to be resented.

“I wasn’t very popular here in Lexington with parents who had their sons the same age drafted a year earlier. There was even a story that I bribed the draft boards to keep me out,” Don wrote, “The strange thing is, I had no idea when I registered that it would turn out this way.”

Don and many other young men from the area went to Camp Dodge, Iowa and many were put in the Army infantry.

Paul recounted a story from this time Don had told him. Don was waiting in line with the other draftees for their assignments on where they would go. He could tell the gruff old Army sergeant was getting agitated the as more and more of the men requested to enter the Army Air Corps.

So when it came to be Don’s turn, he let his defense school training and time in the Martin bomber plant speak for itself and deferred to the old sergeants choice.

They also asked Don if he knew how to ride a motorcycle and he chose his words carefully when he said he could learn how to ride one if need be.

Don had of course ridden a motorcycle from Nebraska to the West Coast, but didn’t relish the thought of having to be a motorcycle dispatch runner under machine gun and artillery fire.

Paul noted he was only one of three men in the group to be allowed into the Army Air Corps. Don was sent to Sheppard Field in Texas to the Army Air Corps Airplane Mechanic School.

Don enjoyed the aircraft mechanic school and noted they learned everything about aircraft, engines, hydraulics, combustion engines, electrical systems, propellers, landing gears, brakes, tires, flight controls, etc. He said all of this was necessary to learn so they could conduct inspections and do limited maintenance.

It was at Sheppard Field that Don expressed his desire to be a flight engineer with one of his instructors and he felt this was a factor of getting up in the air, rather than being a ground mechanic.

He graduated from aircraft mechanic school in September 1943 and was shipped on a troop train to Buckingham Army Corps Field in Fort Meyers, Fla. for aerial gunnery training.

The philosophy of strategic bombing had emergence in the 1930s as larger and more powerful bombers had been developed. The idea that, “the bomber will always get through,” was popularized, but they needed onboard defenses to do so.

Don completed gunnery training in November 1943 and was shipped to Salt Lake City, Utah for assignment. He would join Crew 77

Pilot: Mercer R. Markman

Co-Pilot: Howard Brinkley

Flight Engineer: Don Magnuson (waist window gunner)

Navigator: Joe Clark

Bombardier: Edward Denari

Tail Gunner: Alva Adams (later Leroy Wages)

Radio Operator: Harold Van Fossen (waist window gunner)

Top Turret Gunner: Sam Whitlow

Armorer: Jupiter Rivera (ball turret gunner)

Nose Gunner: Angelo Benedetto

Don noted on many flight crews, the flight engineer would also be the top turret gunner and there would only be nine men. However, pilot Markman wanted Don to be free to aid the aircraft during an emergency and still have all of the main turret locations, nose, turret, top turret and ball, all manned.

Don would, at times, man a single .50 caliber machine gun in a waist window if the situation called for it. His main job would be to watch all of the flight instruments with the pilot, including the RPM cylinder head temperature, manifold pressure, fuel pressure, oil pressure and the generators on each engine.

At times, he would have to transfer fuel between the four separate engines or call off the air speed on landing to help avoid a stall.

If the aircraft was damaged by enemy anti-aircraft or fighter planes, Don would have to find a way to remedy the damage.

Crew 77 shipped out from Salt Lake City and arrived in Peterson Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Christmas Day, 1943. It was here that the crew learned to fly and operate the Consolidated B-24 Liberator.

At its inception, the B-24 was a modern design featuring a highly efficient shoulder-mounted, high aspect ratio Davis wing. The wing gave the Liberator a high cruise speed, long range and the ability to carry a heavy bomb load.

The B-24 was used extensively in World War II. It served in every branch of the American armed forces as well as several Allied air forces and navies. It saw use in every theater of operations. Along with the B-17, the B-24 was the mainstay of the US strategic bombing campaign in the Western European theater, where Don would serve.

During their training, Don said they learned to fly in formation, made practice bombing missions and fired their guns at targets pulled by small aircraft.

“I learned to make a lot of pre-flight inspections – check tires, check engines for oil drip, check if gas caps were on and safety wires attached, check fuel on gas gauges and start the little auxiliary power plant motor (we called it a put-put), which furnished the power to start the engines,” Don wrote.

Don said on takeoff and landings he would stand up out of the top hatch to assist the pilot and watch out for potential collisions. “I felt real smart observing everything in 360 degrees,” Don said.

Crew 77 and Don completed their overseas training by the end of March 1944 and were then shipped to Topeka, Kan., where they were given a brand new B-24, manufactured in Willow Run, Mich. They made a couple of runs around eastern Kansas and then took off for West Palm Beach, Fla., where they were briefed for their overseas flight.

Paul noted Markman and Don were 23-years-old at the time, everyone else on the crew was younger. Imagine being that age and tasked with flying a brand new piece of military hardware across the Atlantic Ocean with nothing but a compass and a map as an aid. Only then, if they arrived safe, were they to begin their combat missions.

Crew 77 took off from Florida in early April 1944 and made three stops on their way to Italy. First was Belém, Brazil, on the Amazon River, then to Fortaleza, south of the equator and on Brazil’s easternmost point.

At Fortaleza on Sunday, April 9, 1944, Don wrote a letter which is the first that is printed in the book. At the top he notes they arrived around noon and crossed the equator.

“I have seen some beautiful scenery and some hot places since I left, also a lot of things I never expected to see in a lifetime,” Don wrote, “I am rather homesick for home. You don’t realize what a wonderful country we have until you leave it and you don’t have to go far to see the difference.”

Flying out of Brazil was the 18 hour, over 1,900 mile flight, across the Atlantic Ocean to Dakar, Senegal, in West Africa.

In Dakar on April 12, 1944, Don wrote another letter to his parents, “It’s hot and the sand is blowing today. I don’t like it at all. I will sure be glad when the war is over so we can all go home.”

He noted he had to be careful about what he wrote, because Army censors were reading over every letter, careful to not let sensitive information out. He noted in a later letter the way they could learn about what he was doing was to read the papers about the operations of the 15th Air Force.

“I sure wish I could see you and tell you of some of the places I have been. I wish I could go all the way around instead of halfway,” Don wrote.

Don also noted encountering the Mohameden people in Africa and wrote home about their practice of Islam and their use of “giti giti” talismans to protect them from harm.

He was also seeing parts of the world he never would have had it not been for the war, it has a way of changing someone’s perspective. “We have it so much better than any place we stopped along the line that it makes a person feel sorta cheap when he thinks of all the complaining he has done.”

From Africa they flew the final leg of their journey to Cerigonla, Italy.

Don and Crew 77 were assigned to the 15th Air Force, 459th Bombing Group, 759th Bomb Squadron.

Now the real war would begin.