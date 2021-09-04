Dawson County Commissioners settle tax cases with CNPPID for two years

LEXINGTON — After a discussion in executive session, the Dawson County Commissioners voted to settle pending tax cases with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District for two tax years.
The Dawson County Commissioners opened their board of equalization meeting by going into executive session to discuss a pending Nebraska Tax Equalization & Review Commission, TERC, appeal related to parcels owned by CNPPID.
The commissioners discussed the matter with Dawson County Deputy Attorney Kurt McBride for around 10 minutes, before ending the closed session and voting to settle the pending cases with CNPPID for the tax years of 2019 and 2020.
In a following action, they approved tax corrections for 15 parcels owned by CNPPID, located on Jeffery Island, for the tax years 2017 and 2018.
During the regular meeting, in the citizen’s comments section, Dawson County Fair Board President Scott Russman introduced the new Office and Fair Manager, Michaela Kopf, to the commissioners and provided an update on their activity.
He said they have upgraded two livestock barns and have upgraded lighting in the beef barn. They also plan to add more lighting to the north parking lot.
Russman said Chad Dolan has given his notice and will be stepping down as race manager. Under Dolan’s guidance, races were well attended by both drivers and crowds, sometimes with 60 cars participating.
Russman said they are actively looking for someone who can take Dolan’s place and continue the success they have had.
Kopf said they are looking at adding air conditioning and heating to some of their buildings, so these can be rented year round. Russman said Kopf has increased the number of buildings that can be rented during the summer from two to four.
Kopf said in the winter they only rent out two, while the buildings without heat are rented out for camper storage. If estimates come back favorable, they will plan on adding the amenities to the buildings.
It was also noted there Junior and High School State Rodeos were well attended by contestants from all over the state. The only complaint that came in was that there was not enough room for everyone’s trailers.
Kopf also said the fairgrounds will be hosting the Fur Harvester Convention, from Sept. 25-26, it is a new event to be hosted at the fairgrounds and advertising for it has already begun.
Also during the comment period, Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said around 20 people from all over the county attended the hazard mitigation training.
Chairman Bill Stewart thanked Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky and Treasurer Vicky Clements for their work getting the COVID-19 reporting done. It was noted there is still no clear instructions on how exactly the federal COVID-19 funds can be spent by the county.
Commissioner Dean Kugler noted state redistricting is ongoing and a group of stakeholders from Dawson County is intending to meet with the redistricting committee to lobby that Dawson County not be split between two different legislative districts.
Moving on to action items, the commissioners approved an additional one percent increase to the budget base, Chairman Stewart said this is an action the commissioners approve annually.
The next item concerned county levy authority, the following entities made requests,
Dawson County Agricultural Society: $340,147,26
Cozad Hospital District: $351,900.00
Gothenburg Health: $153,000.00
Fairview Cemetery District: $6,117.65
Cottonwood Cemetery District: $2,875.00
Platte Valley Cemetery District: $2,430.49
Mt. Hope Cemetery District: $5,000.00
Unnamed Cemetery District: $9,225.00
Lexington Fire District: 132,921.00
Overton Fire District: $52,280.45
Cozad Fire District: $80,175.82
Eddyville Fire District: $29,341.00
It was noted the Gothenburg Fire District and the Railroad Transportation Safety District made no levy requests.
The commissioners voted to table an addendum between Dawson County and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Chairman Stewart said the county rents space to DHHS in the Dawson County Annex Building and the addendum contained a new item the commissioners wanted to clarify with DHHS before taking any further action.