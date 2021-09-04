Dawson County Commissioners settle tax cases with CNPPID for two years

Russman said they are actively looking for someone who can take Dolan’s place and continue the success they have had.

Kopf said they are looking at adding air conditioning and heating to some of their buildings, so these can be rented year round. Russman said Kopf has increased the number of buildings that can be rented during the summer from two to four.

Kopf said in the winter they only rent out two, while the buildings without heat are rented out for camper storage. If estimates come back favorable, they will plan on adding the amenities to the buildings.

It was also noted there Junior and High School State Rodeos were well attended by contestants from all over the state. The only complaint that came in was that there was not enough room for everyone’s trailers.

Kopf also said the fairgrounds will be hosting the Fur Harvester Convention, from Sept. 25-26, it is a new event to be hosted at the fairgrounds and advertising for it has already begun.

Also during the comment period, Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said around 20 people from all over the county attended the hazard mitigation training.