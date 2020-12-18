Dawson County commissioners recognize Butch Hagan for his years of service

After leaving the position of highway superintendent, Hagan would get involved with county government when he ran for the position of county commissioner in 2004.

Hagan said he ran for the position because he enjoyed county government and wanted to be a person who was forward and honest with the taxpayers. He said he felt county government should be run like a business.

“You shouldn’t put yourself on a pedestal,” he said.

Hagan would go on to be elected to four terms as the commissioner of district five of Dawson County, a total of around 16 years.

During his time as commissioner, Hagan promoted several different causes. He said he wanted the county to be self-insured, and today they have a good reserve in their health program, he said.

He also wanted to get the county to be a member of Nebraska Association of County Officials, and Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, .

Hagan was also purposeful about making sure to work with the highway superintendent. In the past, several of the bridges throughout the county were in poor shape, but after building several bridges a year, Hagan said now the county is in good shape.