Dawson County commissioners recognize Butch Hagan for his years of service

LEXINGTON — In one way or another, Butch Hagan has been serving Dawson County since the late 1960s. At the end of the year Hagan will finish his term as commissioner and was thanked for his service by his colleagues.
Hagan said his service to Dawson County began in the late 1960s when he was hired a laborer with Dawson County.
One of his first orders of business was learning how to operate a crane and drag line. He said he had prior experience running heavy equipment and performed this work for the county as well.
Over the 1970s, Hagan went from being a laborer, to a foreman, to the
area foreman and finally took over the position of highway superintendent. He said his work ethic and dedication helped him move up the ranks, as well as encouragement from a peer that he should go to Lincoln and take the exams required to be a road superintendent.
Hagan would go on to spend close to 20 years as Dawson County’s road superintendent.
During this time he said he learned some important practices, to always give people a straight answer, to tell them what he could do and could not do, to be honest and upfront with people and to always treat his employees with respect.
“I felt all the county had to sell was service,” Hagan said.
After leaving the position of highway superintendent, Hagan would get involved with county government when he ran for the position of county commissioner in 2004.
Hagan said he ran for the position because he enjoyed county government and wanted to be a person who was forward and honest with the taxpayers. He said he felt county government should be run like a business.
“You shouldn’t put yourself on a pedestal,” he said.
Hagan would go on to be elected to four terms as the commissioner of district five of Dawson County, a total of around 16 years.
During his time as commissioner, Hagan promoted several different causes. He said he wanted the county to be self-insured, and today they have a good reserve in their health program, he said.
He also wanted to get the county to be a member of Nebraska Association of County Officials, and Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, .
Hagan was also purposeful about making sure to work with the highway superintendent. In the past, several of the bridges throughout the county were in poor shape, but after building several bridges a year, Hagan said now the county is in good shape.
One thing Hagan would still like to see changed is the high curb on the east side of the courthouse, he will leave that issue in the hands of the other commissioners as he ends his term.
When asked about some of the tough decisions he has had to made as commissioner, Hagan said asking for the resignation of an appointment employee due to ethics or work issues was sobering.
He said while you keep the individuals family in mind, ultimately, the commissioners have to keep the best interests of the entire county in mind.
Hagan said it has been a “fantastic experience,” and said the other commissioners have become like family to him.
To Rod Reynolds, who was elected to the position of district five commissioners this year, Hagan offered his encouragement and noted the first year is a learning experience.
“I’ll miss it,” Hagan said, but added he has enjoyed working with the taxpayers of the county and thanked them for all of their support over the years.
“This is a great county to work with,” he said.
The Dawson County commissioners set aside time during their meeting on Tuesday to thank and recognize Hagan.
Chairman Dennis Rickertsen, said Hagan has spent many years in service to Dawson County in various positons. “We want to thank you very much for your dedicated service,” he said to Hagan.
Commissioner P.J. Jacobson said Hagan was a mentor to him during his first years in the position and now has become a friend.
Hagan spoke to the group saying, he had great employees when he worked in the road department and has worked with good commissioners during his four terms.
“Our roads are in good shape,” Hagan said, then added, “I just hope you stay with the concrete overlays.”
A highway superintendent to the end.
Commissioners Meeting
Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody presented the November crime report, stating the jail population has increased and have been fortunate to have reported no COVID-19 cases.
The number of federal inmates housed in the jail has increased and Moody said Lancaster County reached out to him to inquire about Dawson County housing inmates, due to their jail’s being near capacity.
Moody said Dawson County in the past had a contract with Lancaster for this very reason and they are looking to enter into a new one. Dawson County would take on 10 to 20 at a time and they are held here after they are sentenced in Lancaster, said Moody.
He also said the sheriff’s office is waiting for action regarding the CARES Act and they have put in for two new patrol vehicles.
Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen opened the three bids which had been received for the concrete box culvert for the Dawson Drain Ditch No. 1, which runs under Road 435, to the south of Highway 30.
Midlands Contracting submitted a bid of $262,065.00 with a contingency bid for a crushed concrete base if needed, this bid was $4,372.50. Ramos Construction submitted a bid of $276,641.20, with no contingency and VanKirk Brothers Contracting submitted a bid for $235,859.50, with a contingency of $4,314.00.
The awarding of the bid will take place at the Thursday, Dec. 31 meeting.
During committee reports, Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said the elevator in the courthouse broke down, the main circuit board burnt out. Parts for repairs are being shipped and should be in by the end of the week.
During the board of equalization meeting, tax corrections were approved for parcels owned by Patrick Foult, Jay Chytka, Eddie Boileau, Darin Brown, Clifford Knispel, Pendant Farms, LLC, Thomas Puls, Shotkoski Hay, the Carol May Borwin trust, Paulsen Building and Supply, Paulsen, Inc., Douglas Kloepping and Rowe, Inc.
