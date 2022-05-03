Dawson County Commissioners approve stand-alone storage building at Lakeview Acres

LEXINGTON — Lakeview Acres residents will now be able to construct a stand-alone storage building on their property after getting approval from the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Friday, April 29.

Richard and Carol Helvey appeared with a conditional use permit application for a stand-alone personal storage building on Lot 15 in Lakeview Acres.

Richard said they needed more storage space that was accessible to him, as he is wheelchair bound. He later said he encouraged everyone to use a wheelchair for a day and see what people thought of the experience.

Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook said the Planning Commission had voted unanimously to approve the request and that the only question from a Lakeview resident was how many doors was going to be included with the structure.

The commissioners approved the Helvey’s permit.

Emergency Manager Brian Woldt appeared with standard operating procedures for the South Central Region all hazard outdoor warning siren activation.

Woldt said the guidelines were to ensure all communities within the South Central Region were operating on the same page. He noted the most important thing for citizens to do when they hear the sirens is to seek shelter inside and find out more information about the hazard.

He said if the siren is heard for a second time that is not an “all clear” signal, in fact there is no all clear signal used for the outdoor warning sirens. If heard for a second time, the threat is still ongoing.

The following criteria will be the basis for siren activation:

Anytime a community is included in a National Weather Service (NWS) issued Tornado Warning polygon

A NWS radar signature of a strong, persistent rotation, preferably confirmed by a trained spotter or a trained spotter report of a tornado, funnel cloud or potentially life-threatening weather even within 10 miles of an effected community.

Straight-line winds in excess of 80 mph, often indicative of damaging straight-line winds associated with a severe thunderstorm

Potentially life-threatening or damaging hail of 2.75 inches in diameter or larger, i.e. tennis ball size or larger

A severe weather event, such as, a flash flood with a threat tag of, “considerable” or “catastrophic”, a polygon based dust storm or a severe thunderstorm warning with a threat tag of “destructive”

A large scale Hazardous Materials Spill that could harm the general public if action is not taken

Woldt also presented the Central Platte Natural Resources District Hazard Mitigation Plan, and said the plan is currently out for public review. The plan will need to be approved by Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The last item Woldt presented was a bid for the extension phone system, which the commissioners awarded to Cozad Telephone.

Other bids approved included one for Ron’s barrel well to Downey Drilling for $13,588.90 and a septic system to Jones Plumbing for $4,875.00.

The commissioners entered executive session for 20 minutes to discuss a real estate transaction. After ending the session, they approved the County Attorney to negotiate with the City of Lexington on a land exchange.

An additional motion was made to authorize the Road Committee to pursue bids on the Road Department site plan and buildings.

During the committee reports, Wold reported that all the painting is finished, three of the four doors are in, the electronic locks should come that day and the electric is finished at the Annex Building.

Mark Christiansen, Road Superintendent reported the cemetery road has been milled and paved. Adams Street is also being worked on.

Commissioner Rick Zarek said the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Fund report has been submitted and thanked Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky for all of the work she did to help with the report.

Deputy County Attorney Katherine Kühn noted Chief Deputy Attorney Kurt McBride was retiring on Friday after 27 years of service with the office.

During the board of equalization meeting, tax requests were approved for parcels owned by Rollie Brown, Lamar Schmidt and De Lage Landen Fin Ser. The Dawson County Assessor’s office noted the changes were related property that was sold, double taxed or property that had not been filed.