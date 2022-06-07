Dawson County Children’s Museum holds open house after finishing move into former Pizza Hut

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Children’s Museum held an open house on Friday, June 3 to celebrate their move into the former Pizza Hut location in Lexington.

Pat and James Longly, along with family help, have renovated the former Pizza Hut facility into the new location for the Dawson County Children’s Museum.

Pat said they had over 106 people attend the open house on Friday night so the community could get a look at their new facility. She said she was, “very excited,” to have the renovations complete and for the doors to be open.

There was much positive feedback from the people who visited, Pat said parents especially like the openness of the facility, as they can watch all of their children with the low walls around the different centers.

She said she was happy that they could accommodate all of their centers from their former location on Washington St., they also plan to rotate their centers throughout the year.

Their hours in June will be Friday and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Sundays 2-5 p.m. and Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.

When asked in February why they were moving to a new location, Pat said mainly for the heightened visibility the building provides, being situated along Plum Creek Parkway, one of the busiest streets in Lexington.

A Nebraska Department of Transportation average annual daily traffic count showed 11,860 vehicles traveled up and down the parkway in 2019.

Demolition and construction work on the site took place throughout 2022 leading up to June.

James said extensive water damage in the building occurred after it closed its doors and that necessitated gutting the interior of the structure.

Walls were built to create stations for the various centers. The bathrooms were remodeled to ensure that they are handicap accessible. A sink and counter space were also added for anyone hosting events, such as, birthday parties to use.

Pat Longly started the Children’s Museum organization in 2011 after she retired from teaching. The organization originally operated out of the Lexington Public Library, hosting events on Saturdays.

In 2019, the museum found its first space to call its own on N. Washington St. and has operated there since; they did have to close their doors for a brief period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened with safety measures in place.

As an all-volunteer organization, the museum welcomes the help of interested community members in staffing shifts. If interested in this opportunity, contact museum director Pat Longly.

The mission of the Dawson County Children’s Museum, according to their website, “is to offer children and adults the opportunity to explore areas of science, math, social studies and fine arts through free play, exploration and demonstration."

The Lexington Pizza Hut location closed its doors in early 2021. Joseph Unger, a spokesman for Pizza Hut, said the lease was set to expire at the time.

Information from the Dawson County Assessor indicates the recognizable Pizza Hut building was constructed in 1974.