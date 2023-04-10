LINCOLN — Nearly 1,100 youth members and adult sponsors gathered for the Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference held April 2-4, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Haymarket area in Lincoln.

This conference provided students opportunities to hear from the keynote speaker, participate in breakout sessions, compete in STAR Events, be recognized for their work throughout the year, and elect the 2023-2024 State Officer Team. Nine students from the Cozad Chapter attended this year’s conference.

Students began their conference leadership journey on Sunday, April 2, with the Opening General Session led by the 2022-2023 State Officer Team. During this time, members also heard from keynote speaker, Melvin Adams, a former Harlem Globetrotter. He retired to follow his dream to challenge individuals to succeed through focus, work and determination. With lots of humor, he did just that by inspiring members to fulfill their dreams by sharing his personal story.

Throughout the day on Monday, April 3, participants had the opportunity to attend four career panels where they heard from professionals in each of the FCCLA Career Pathways: Education & Training, Hospitality & Tourism, Human Services, and Visual Arts & Design. The UNL Engler Entrepreneurship Program also hosted an Entrepreneurship panel with their alumni and students. Nebraska

CommonGround also hosted a Consumer Fair where attendees could hear directly from farm women in Nebraska and learn more about where their food comes from. The Opportunity Fair featured 30 colleges, organizations, and businesses for members to connect with.

Students also had the opportunity to give back to the Lincoln community through the FCCLA Serves projects. Over 50 students participated in service projects at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Lincoln Children’s Museum, and Food Bank of Lincoln.

Members also had the opportunity to choose from a variety tour options such as Hudl, Lied Center, Temple Building, and Memorial Stadium.

Presentation of awards and recognition for involvement is a focal point of the State Leadership Conference each year. Awards were presented during the Recognition Session on Monday evening where recipients were recognized on-stage for their accomplishments. This year, the Cozad FCCLA received the Circle of Friends Award and was recognized as a Silver Chapter Award recipient.