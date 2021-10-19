Cozad Community Health System to add 14 new inpatient rooms to facility

In a negative pressure room, the air pressure inside the room is lower than the air pressure outside the room. This means that when the door is opened, potentially contaminated air or other dangerous particles from inside the room will not flow outside into non-contaminated areas.

The Cozad Hospital Foundation is contributing funds for electronic art in the rooms, a new nurse call system and a nutrition center for families.

Gearhart said the added rooms will help with CCH’s overall capacity.

Senator Matt Williams was invited to speak at the groundbreaking; he said it was a particularly special day for Cozad, he said a community thrives when they invest in amenities like health care. Williams said people will not come to a community where needs like healthcare, education and housing are not met.

Mayor Marcus Kloepping said it was a great day for Cozad, Dawson County and the state of Nebraska. He said Dawson County has three major hospital systems and CCH is one of them. He noted it is important to invest in the hospital and adding more beds and capacity will be a benefit to the 100th Meridian community.