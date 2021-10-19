Cozad Community Health System to add 14 new inpatient rooms to facility

COZAD — Cozad Community Health Systems hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 14 for a new 14 private inpatient rooms project.
Cozad Community Health Systems (CCH) CEO Danielle Gearhart said the COVID-19 pandemic upended everything in 2020 but the CCH team stepped up. She said they have had 5,600 COVID-19 interactions to date.
CCH has received Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, CARES Act, funding and they are using it to help control COVID-19 in the hospital.
The funds will be used to construct 14 new private inpatient rooms with infection control for an “optimal healing environment and patient experience,” according to CCH.
Gearhart said they had a short time line to spend the federal funding and needed to complete a project that would normally take 16-18 months in a three month timeframe.
Gearhart approached Paulsen, Inc. and asked them for their help on the project and they readily agreed. She also thanked the CCH board of directors for their support and faith in the project.
The design of the inpatient rooms will incorporate several enhancements in technology to help patient healing. One of those is the ability to create negative pressure. This is used to keep patients with infections illnesses or those who are susceptible away from other patients, visitors and healthcare staff.
In a negative pressure room, the air pressure inside the room is lower than the air pressure outside the room. This means that when the door is opened, potentially contaminated air or other dangerous particles from inside the room will not flow outside into non-contaminated areas.
The Cozad Hospital Foundation is contributing funds for electronic art in the rooms, a new nurse call system and a nutrition center for families.
Gearhart said the added rooms will help with CCH’s overall capacity.
Senator Matt Williams was invited to speak at the groundbreaking; he said it was a particularly special day for Cozad, he said a community thrives when they invest in amenities like health care. Williams said people will not come to a community where needs like healthcare, education and housing are not met.
Mayor Marcus Kloepping said it was a great day for Cozad, Dawson County and the state of Nebraska. He said Dawson County has three major hospital systems and CCH is one of them. He noted it is important to invest in the hospital and adding more beds and capacity will be a benefit to the 100th Meridian community.
Cozad Hospital Foundation boards of director’s member Scott Trusdale spoke and said the foundation was founded in 1981 and is a non-profit with the purpose of meeting the needs of the community and helping to improve the medical services in the area.
“The Foundation seeks, receives, and administers donations for the benefit of the Cozad Community Hospital,” according to the CCH website.
He said the community has jumped on board with the foundations and CCH’s mission and have donated millions over the years to help with projects.
CCH board of director’s member Al Svajgr said the cornerstone of the hospital is from the 1950s, he said parts of the facility are older but it has served the community well since it was built. He noted CCH is one of the only hospitals with single patient rooms, they don’t double up rooms.
Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board discussed changes that needed to be made to CCH and the need to improve inpatient rooms was one of the points mentioned. Svajgr said the pandemic was a challenge for the hospital, but the staff responded well to the challenge.
With the CARES Act funding, the hospital had the funds to create this new inpatient wing. He said CCH is also using state grant monies and private donations from residents.