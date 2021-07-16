Commissioners approve permit for ice and water vending machine at the Nautical Rose

Christiansen said approval of the plans and estimates is another step in the project, CNPPID is still hoping for a bid date of Jan. 27, 2022. The commissioners approved the plans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dawson County Sheriff Lt. Tucker Case appeared with the monthly crime report, in the place of Sheriff Ken Moody. Case said they have reached the end of the fiscal year and noted their finances still bear the mark of the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown.

However, the jail population averages around 100 inmates, Case did note federal inmate sentencing was delayed and this slowed down federal inmates logged in the jail.

Case said the July 4 weekend wasn’t too busy and the sheriff’s office just wrapped up a significant case investigation in Overton that is now being handled by the courts.

Case also presented the distress warrants and noted they had people paying their outstanding warrants right up until the deadline on June 30. He said he was pleased with the numbers as they are down from past years and asked the commissioners to strike some warrants that are deemed uncollectable.