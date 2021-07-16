Commissioners approve permit for ice and water vending machine at the Nautical Rose

LEXINGTON — An ice and water vending machine installed on the Nautical Rose dock at Johnson Lake got formal approval by the Dawson County Commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, July 15.
Larry Paulsen, through his LLC, Chipper Company, is the owner of the Lots 1-4 in Lakeview Acres, the property of the Nautical Rose and marina.
Recently, Paulsen was asked if an ice and water vending machine could be installed in front of the Nautical Rose convenience store so people could access fresh water and ice before heading out on their boats. Paulsen had no objections and the machine was installed.
He later learned a permit for the device was needed, as it fell under a, “structure,” and “retail operations,” in the zoning code. Paulsen applied for a conditional use permit and the Dawson County Planning Commission approved it unanimously, according to Zoning Administrator Pam Holbrook.
With no public objections and the opinion of the planning commission, the commissioners approved Paulsen’s conditional use permit for the vending machine.
Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen appeared with preliminary plans, specifications and estimates for a bridge replacement project on Road 418, over a channel to East Midway Lake, which is being handled by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, CNPPID, and the county is collaborating.
Christiansen said approval of the plans and estimates is another step in the project, CNPPID is still hoping for a bid date of Jan. 27, 2022. The commissioners approved the plans.
Dawson County Sheriff Lt. Tucker Case appeared with the monthly crime report, in the place of Sheriff Ken Moody. Case said they have reached the end of the fiscal year and noted their finances still bear the mark of the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown.
However, the jail population averages around 100 inmates, Case did note federal inmate sentencing was delayed and this slowed down federal inmates logged in the jail.
Case said the July 4 weekend wasn’t too busy and the sheriff’s office just wrapped up a significant case investigation in Overton that is now being handled by the courts.
Case also presented the distress warrants and noted they had people paying their outstanding warrants right up until the deadline on June 30. He said he was pleased with the numbers as they are down from past years and asked the commissioners to strike some warrants that are deemed uncollectable.
During the board of equalization meeting, the commissioners entered executive session to discussion a confession of judgement to settle a Tax Equalization and Review Commission, TERC, appeal and another appeal regarding CNPPID the county filed.
After the session ended, the commissioners approved the confession of judgement in Burge’s case and noted there was no action with CNPPID, as the county’s TERC appeal was not filed in time.
Assessor Nic Van Cura appeared with board valuation changes from July 1, to July 15, 2021. During the vote, Chairman Bill Stewart abstained from the vote, as some of his property was involved in the change.
The board also approved to extend a Homestead Exemption application filing date for Robert Lauer.
After the meeting the commissioners conducted a jail inspection, the first one since the pandemic struck.